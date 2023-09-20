LORDSTOWN SHAREHOLDER NOTICE: Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100,000 In Lordstown To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Lordstown Motors Corp. ("Lordstown" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: RIDE, OTC: RIDEQ) and reminds investors of the September 25, 2023 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

If you suffered losses exceeding $100,000 investing in Lordstown stock or options between August 4, 2022 and June 26, 2023

Faruqi & Faruqi is a leading minority and Woman-owned national securities law firm with offices in New York, Pennsylvania, California and Georgia.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants repeatedly made and/or caused Lordstown to make false and/or misleading statements about Lordstown's relationship with Foxconn suggesting, or in some instances, representing that Foxconn was working cooperatively with Lordstown when in fact, the partnership had stalled soon after the execution of a joint venture agreement and quickly soured.

The lawsuit alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Lordstown represented publicly that it had been working collaboratively with Hon Hai Technology Group ("Foxconn") in the context of the companies' joint venture. However, on June 27, 2023, Lordstown revealed in a court filing that, contrary to Lordstown's Class Period representations, the Company's vital partnership with Foxconn had long been in jeopardy and Foxconn's conduct toward Lordstown had been anything but collaborative. Lordstown filed litigation against Foxconn and several of its subsidiaries in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware alleging Foxconn's fraud, bad faith, and failure to live up to its commercial and financial commitments to the Company.

On this news, the Company's stock price fell $0.54 per share, over 21%, to close at $2.29 per share on June 27, 2023.

