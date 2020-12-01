Lore IO Announces New Life Sciences Cloud Analytics Packages - Enables Emerging Pharma Organizations to Improve Data Management and Onboarding to Speed Drug Launch Readiness

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lore IO Inc ., providers of an AI-powered common data model that enables faster vendor data onboarding and unified data views, today announced the immediate availability of Lore IO Life Sciences Cloud Analytics Packages, a set of build-as-you-grow offerings that help pharmaceutical organizations shorten development cycles and speed drug readiness from clinical trials to product launch. Spanning Clinical Operations, Medical Affairs, Market Access, and Commercial Operations, each Lore IO Life Sciences Cloud Analytics solution provides a simple, flexible approach that ensures data is unified and accessible for business teams, providing them with unprecedented agility, so they are ready to act the moment drugs get fast tracked or when they receive breakthrough drug/orphan drug designation.

"The first commercialization of any drug launch can pose numerous complications that may prolong bringing a drug to market," said Janardan Prasad, Head of Life Sciences at Lore IO. "Deployment resource shortages, long lead times, and high costs have prevented many emerging biopharma and diagnostics organizations from performing the data analysis needed to make informed decisions and expedite commercial success during each step of the drug development process. As a modular, end-to-end analytics platform, Lore IO Life Science Cloud Analytics solutions enable drug and device providers to easily onboard data and begin extracting value within weeks so they can significantly speed the commercialization of their product launch."

Lore IO's latest cloud offering not only provides insights in weeks, not months, it also easily integrates with data sources such as HCP, HCO, CRM, EDC, IVRS, CRO, PRO, TMF, CTMS, 3PL, claims and distributors data, and other third-party applications and data providers. The Lore IO Life Sciences Cloud Analytics solution leverages a "build-as-you-grow" methodology that ensures data is accessible for business teams at every step. Designed as a self-serve, no-code, common data model, Lore IO Life Science Cloud Analytics removes consultants or hard to find engineers from having to onboard any new data sources needed during each phase of the commercialization journey while allowing business teams to pull data from the same, single source of truth to eliminate any discrepancies or misrepresentation of data.

A limited time, 30-day trial is available for a single dashboard with one data source. In addition, a Medical Affairs Package trial for a team of five is available.

Tweet this: New @teamloreio's Life Sciences Cloud Analytics solution enables emerging #pharmaceutical organizations to improve #onboarding and #datamanagement to speed #druglaunch readiness

About Lore IO

Lore IO provides an AI-powered common data model that enables unified data views and faster data onboarding. The Company enables customers to unlock the full value of their data by empowering business users to collaborate on and use datasets that are initially hard to understand, reconcile, and blend. The Lore IO platform abstracts all the complex semantics of how the data is captured and joined together, enabling customers to instantly validate business logic in support of a wide range of use cases using a no-code approach. Lore IO's purpose-built analytics packages bring unprecedented self-serve business agility and have been proven to onboard data 10 times faster than traditional approaches. To learn more, follow the company on Twitter @teamloreio, follow on LinkedIn or visit https://www.getlore.io/ .

Media Contacts

Chris McCoin or Richard Smith

McCoin & Smith Communications Inc.

508-429-5988 (Chris) or 978-433-3304 (Rick)

[email protected] or [email protected]

SOURCE Lore IO

Related Links

https://www.getlore.io

