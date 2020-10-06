L'Oreal and Reltio to Discuss Digital Transformation for Creating a Personalized Direct-to-Consumer Channel at Retail Innovation Conference

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Reltio, an award-winning software as a service (SaaS) company at the heart of helping innovative Global 2000 companies win in the experience economy, today announced it is sponsoring and will present with its customer, L'Oreal , at Retail Innovation Conference , October 13 -14, 2020.

Direct-to-consumer (D2C) has become even more important with store closures and social distancing guidelines as a way to provide connected experiences and stay ahead of competitors

(D2C) has become even more important with store closures and social distancing guidelines as a way to provide connected experiences and stay ahead of competitors L'Oreal and Reltio will discuss how brands and retailers can design and implement data-driven D2C transformation, and share ways in which customer loyalty and value can be increased through D2C digital channels

Shree Seshan , Director of IT Digital Data Management and Strategy, L'Oréal and Reltio Senior Director of Product Marketing, Swati Sinha , will lead an interactive discussion on October 13 from 2 p.m. - 2:30 p .m. ET

Join L'Oreal and Reltio to learn how the beauty brand drove D2C transformation. In this session, attendees will learn:

Why D2C is critical now and how to get started

What the key considerations are while designing a connected consumer journey

How to leverage data to personalize experiences in real-time

Reltio Connected Customer 360 makes it easier to drive hyper-personalization , accelerate real-time operations, and simplify compliance and consent management , all at scale. Some of the world's most innovative and admired retail, fashion, lifestyle and cosmetics brands rely on Reltio Connected Customer 360 to boost agility, maximize productivity and, above all, provide a connected, optimized experience to their customers.

Shree Seshan, Director of IT Digital Data Management and Strategy, L'Oréal: "Data is an organization's most valuable asset, but it is frequently underutilized. Any business transformation must be built on a strong data foundation. That starts with accurate, accessible, complete and connected data. With the right data in place, organizations can make business decisions based on insights by applying analytics, artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML)."

Jakki Geiger, Chief Marketing Officer, Reltio: "To deliver effective D2C experiences, you need a trusted, unified view of your consumers. You need to quickly and easily aggregate, refine, reconcile and relate data from hundreds of sources. You need to enrich your profiles by easily onboarding transactions and interactions across channels and systems, and unlock the value of relationships among customers, products, channels and locations. We are honored to be part of L'Oreal's digital transformation to D2C."

Reltio is an award-winning cloud software provider that enables enterprises to win in the experience economy. The company has made the 2020 Inc. 5000 list of the fastest growing US companies; Reltio's fourth consecutive appearance. Reltio also won the 13th Annual Digital Innovation Award for Marketing from Ventana Research in 2020. The prestigious awards recognize trailblazing vendors that contribute advancements in technology, drive change, and increase value for organizations worldwide. DBTA ranked Reltio among the top 100 most influential companies in data for 2020.

Reltio Connected Customer 360 is a fundamentally better way to create rich customer profiles that include relationships, omnichannel transaction and interaction data, and other valuable insights. Global 2000 enterprises use this information to fully understand customers and deliver exceptional experiences. Visit www.reltio.com to reimagine your customer experience.

In its sixth year, the 2020 Retail Innovation Conference is set to deliver timely content, strategic insights and tactical best practices that will help brands and retailers secure a strong future.

