L'Oréal Chief Ethics Officer to Receive 'Bill Daniels Being a Difference' Award

NASHVILLE, Tenn. and NEW YORK, May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- L'Oréal Senior Vice President & Chief Ethics Officer Emmanuel Lulin will be honored for his commitment to ethical leadership on Tuesday, May 28, as a recipient of the Bill Daniels Being a Difference Award. Presented by the NASBA Center for the Public Trust (CPT), Lulin will receive the award during a private reception held at L'Oréal's USA Office in New York. Executives representing the CPT and L'Oréal will be on hand during the reception with CPT President Alfonzo Alexander and L'Oréal Executive Vice‐President Frederic Rozé officiating the award presentation.

Recognized as the first UN Sustainable Development Goal Pioneer for Advancing Business Ethics, Lulin has served as L'Oréal's Chief Ethics Officer since 2007. Lulin, who is also President of the Group's Human Rights Committee, is credited for cultivating a culture within the world's leading beauty company centered on L'Oréal's four guiding principles: Integrity, Respect, Courage and Transparency. He is also responsible for spearheading L'Oréal's annual World Ethics Day, which unites L'Oréal staff, worldwide and across all levels of the organization, to participate in web discussions on ethics with L'Oréal's Chairman and CEO, Jean-Paul Agon.

In 2015, Lulin received the prestigious Carol. R. Marshall Innovation in Ethics Award. Under his leadership, L'Oréal has been recognized 10 times as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere Institute, with the most recent recognition received in 2019.

Lulin holds a Master of Laws from Chicago University and a law degree from the French Universities of Paris I (Panthéon-Sorbonne) and Paris II (Assas) and was admitted into the Paris Bar in 1988. He previously practiced as a corporate and tax attorney for Debevoise & Plimpton in Paris and New York before joining L'Oréal in 1999. Lulin has served on the Board of the Ethics & Compliance Officer Association in the United States and on the Board of the Cercle Ethique des Affaires in France. He has chaired the Global Business Conduct Council of the Conference Board.

Lulin was also at the origin of the first legal degree in Business Ethics in the world, at Université de Cergy-Pontoise. Today he is a board member of the Ethics and Compliance Initiative, Washington DC metro area. He also sits on the MEDEF's Governance Committee in France.

Established in 2006, the CPT's Being a Difference Award honors business leaders annually for their exceptional contributions to ethical leadership in their business and community. The award program is sponsored by the Daniels Fund and named in honor of its founder, Bill Daniels. Click Here to learn more about the award and past award recipients.

About the NASBA Center for the Public Trust (CPT)

The NASBA Center for the Public Trust (CPT) is a non-profit organization whose mission is to champion the public trust by advancing ethical leadership in business, institutions and organizations. www.thecpt.org

