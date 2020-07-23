Loreal McDonald named Corporate Counsel and Interim Chief Operating Officer (COO) at Hercules Investments

LOS ANGELES, July 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hercules Investments, a Los Angeles based Registered Investment Advisor and Independent Wealth Advisor, has announced the hire of Loreal McDonald as Corporate Counsel and Interim Chief Operating Officer (COO).

Prior to joining Hercules Investments, Loreal was Of Counsel to the Stuart, Florida-based Law Firm of Gary, Williams, Parenti, Watson & Gary, P.L.LC., where her work focused on complex commercial and civil litigation, including matters involving corporate disputes, regulatory compliance and corporate governance.

Prior to Gary, Williams, McDonald was a corporate securities attorney with a premier law firm in New York City, where she represented Fortune 100 companies and investment funds on complex instruments, capital markets and transactions.

In that capacity, she was also involved in representation of both sponsors and investors in connection with ongoing management of international and domestic private investment funds, including hedge funds, venture capital funds, private equity funds and funds-of-funds. She also advised investment funds regarding compliance with Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) rules that apply to fund operation.

Loreal attended Howard University and Howard University School of law, where she earned a bachelor's degree in Political Science with honors and a Juris Doctor with honors, respectively.

Loreal is a very active member of the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated and enjoys serving in various leadership roles in many of the organization's charitable endeavors.

Recognized in 2018 by Legacy Magazine as one of South Florida's "Most Influential and Prominent Women in Business and Industry," Loreal is a frequent speaker in academic, and professional settings involving business, technology and law.

"Loreal is a detail and results-oriented veteran with the perfect combination of a strong work ethic and securities specific expertise; both key to our growth objectives. I am confident she will leverage these attributes to add tremendous value to our team," said James McDonald, CEO & CIO of Hercules Investments. "I am looking forward to seeing meaningful increases to our bottom-line results by bringing her into our firm."

Loreal will focus on executing several strategic growth initiatives at Hercules Investments, while ensuring the integrity of all regulatory and compliance aspects of the company, as well.

"I am honored and delighted to be a part of Hercules Investments," said Loreal. "The incredible performance of Hercules Investments during these unprecedented times serves to inspire great confidence in the great success that is on the horizon." Although they share the same surname, Loreal and James are not related.

Hercules Investments is an alternative investment manager specializing in systematic investment strategies. The Hercules investment team features investment professionals averaging over 20 years of quantitative investing experience.

ABOUT HERCULES INVESTMENTS:

Hercules Investments is a Los Angeles based Registered Investment Advisor. Hercules Investments applies quantitative research to build and manage customized portfolios for Investors seeking maximum growth. Hercules Investments offers qualified client's market neutral Portfolio Management executed primarily through domestic Index Options. Hercules Investments' portfolios are designed to achieve aggressive gains whether markets are rising or falling.

