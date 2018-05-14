L'Oréal Paris @ 2018 Cannes Film Festival - The Worth It Show Lineup for May 14th

PARIS, May 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
This evening, L'Oréal Paris has your plans covered: The Worth It Show debuts its very first live broadcast from the iconic Martinez beach, with an episode full of cinema, beauty and exclusive content at the Cannes Film Festival 2018!
In the lineup tonight:
- A live interview with Jane Fonda
- A live make-up decoding of Jane Fonda's red carpet look by Val Garland, L'Oréal Paris Global Makeup Director
- A special sit-down with Nikolaj Coster-Waldau for our "Men of Worth" interview
- An intimate "Rendez-Vous" with Deepika Padukone
- A glamorous interview with "Beauty vs Cinema" with Cheryl
- And other fun glimpses into life on La Croisette with L'Oréal Paris spokespersons and surprise beauty and cinema guests!
Don't miss the tonight's very last show on L'Oréal Paris Facebook page, from 8:30pm - 9:00pm CEST.
