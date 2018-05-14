L'Oréal Paris @ 2018 Cannes Film Festival - The Worth It Show Lineup for May 14th

Wait for it…watch it…Worth It!

This evening, L'Oréal Paris has your plans covered: The Worth It Show debuts its very first live broadcast from the iconic Martinez beach, with an episode full of cinema, beauty and exclusive content at the Cannes Film Festival 2018!

In the lineup tonight:

A live interview with Jane Fonda

A live make-up decoding of Jane Fonda's red carpet look by Val Garland , L'Oréal Paris Global Makeup Director

red carpet look by , L'Oréal Paris Global Makeup Director A special sit-down with Nikolaj Coster-Waldau for our " Men of Worth " interview

for our interview An intimate " Rendez-Vous " with Deepika Padukone

with A glamorous interview with " Beauty vs Cinema " with Cheryl

with Cheryl And other fun glimpses into life on La Croisette with L'Oréal Paris spokespersons and surprise beauty and cinema guests!

Don't miss the tonight's very last show on L'Oréal Paris Facebook page, from 8:30pm - 9:00pm CEST.

Missed the broadcast yesterday? Check out the Worth It Show's most "share-worthy" moments:

https://usaloreal.box.com/s/2xh39becdzc7hi6vi234d6xf6x0vqjr0

To follow The Worth It Show and L'Oréal Paris at Cannes 2018:

Facebook - L'Oréal Paris Official

Instagram - @loreamakeup @lorealhair

YouTube - L'Oréal Paris Official



