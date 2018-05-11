L'Oréal Paris @ The 2018 Cannes Film Festival - The Worth It Show Lineup for May 11th

Wait for it…watch it…Worth It!

This evening, L'Oréal Paris has your plans covered: The Worth It Show debuts its very first live broadcast from the iconic Martinez beach, with an episode full of cinema, beauty and exclusive content at the Cannes Film Festival 2018!

In the lineup tonight:

A live interview with Aja Naomi King

A live make-up decoding of Aja Naomi King's red carpet look by Val Garland , L'Oréal Paris Global Makeup Director

red carpet look by , L'Oréal Paris Global Makeup Director A special sit-down with Bertrand Bonello for our " Men of Worth " interview

for our interview An intimate " Rendez-Vous " with Leïla Bekhti

with Leïla Bekhti A glamorous interview with " Beauty vs Cinema " with Thylane Blondeau

with Thylane Blondeau And other fun glimpses into life on La Croisette with L'Oréal Paris spokespersons and surprise beauty and cinema guests!



Don't miss tonight's show, and every live broadcast on L'Oréal Paris Facebook page, May 8 - 14, 2018 from 8:30pm - 9:00pm CEST.

Missed the broadcast yesterday? Check out the Worth It Show's most "share-worthy" moments:

https://usaloreal.box.com/s/nrm2v4o0h2x3jseuhug4qmlg21646utc

**************

To follow The Worth It Show and L'Oréal Paris at Cannes 2018:

