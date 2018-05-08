L’Oréal Paris @ The 2018 Cannes Film Festival

This evening, L'Oréal Paris has your plans covered: The Worth It Show debuts its very first live broadcast from the iconic Martinez beach, with an episode full of cinema, beauty and exclusive content at the Cannes Film Festival 2018!

In the lineup tonight:

A live interview with Isabelle Adjani , the new French ambassador among the L'Oréal Paris' family

, the new French ambassador among the L'Oréal family A live discussion with Louise Bourgoin , other new French face of L'Oréal Paris

, other new French face of L'Oréal A live make-up decoding of Isabelle Adjani's red carpet look by Val Garland , L'Oréal Paris Global Makeup Director

red carpet look by , L'Oréal Paris Global Makeup Director A special sit-down with Augustin Trapenard for our " Men of Worth " interview

interview An intimate " Rendez-Vous " with Julianne Moore

with A glamorous interview with Leïla Bekhti " Beauty vs Cinema "

And other fun glimpses into life on La Croisette with L'Oréal Paris spokespersons and surprise cinema guests!

Don't miss tonight's show, and every live broadcast on L'Oréal Paris Facebook page, May 8 - 14, 2018 from 8:30pm - 9:00pm CEST.

