L'Oréal Paris Announces Search For 2018 Women of Worth

Inspired by the L'Oréal Paris tagline, "Because You're Worth It," Women of Worth recognizes women who find passion in giving back, and in fostering and inspiring self-worth in others. From today through May 1, nominate a volunteer to be a 2018 Women of Worth Honoree and to receive up to $35,000 in donations for her cause at WomenofWorth.com.

"Women of Worth is the cornerstone of the L'Oréal Paris brand and embodies our mission to empower women across the country to celebrate their worth," said Tim Coolican, L'Oréal Paris USA President. "Now, during National Volunteer Month, we're asking for people to nominate fearless women who are championing life-changing work and making an impactful difference."

"National Volunteer Month is a reminder that every individual has the power to ignite change and make the world a better place," said Karen T. Fondu, President Emeritus and Chairwoman of L'Oréal Paris Women of Worth. "Through Women of Worth, we have the opportunity to honor the heroic women in our lives – our family, friends, and neighbors – whose courage and strength empower and inspire worth within others."

In addition to receiving financial support for her organization, Women of Worth provides each Honoree with a platform to elevate her story and an opportunity to build a network that can impact her volunteerism and service. The 2018 Honorees will join the 120 Women of Worth alumnae, who represent a diverse range of causes and inspiring stories. From a survivor of human trafficking and domestic violence who is helping rescue victims, to a teenager spearheading an anti-bullying project, to women who are tackling hunger in their communities and giving meals to the food insecure, the Women of Worth are as multifaceted as they are empowering.

The 2018 Honorees will be announced this fall and each awarded a $10,000 donation for her charity. One Honoree, chosen by popular vote, will be selected as National Honoree and will receive an additional $25,000 donation for her organization. All 10 of the 2018 Honorees will be recognized in December at an awards ceremony hosted by L'Oréal Paris in New York.

"It is a privilege to once again partner with L'Oréal Paris to recognize this year's Women of Worth, highlighting the work of women who generously spend their time and energy making life better for all of us," said Natalye Paquin, CEO of Points of Light. "The Honorees represent the best of humanity and teach us the power and impact of leading and lending support to causes you care about."

For more information about the Women of Worth program, to nominate a woman making a difference or to learn more about past Honorees, visit www.WomenofWorth.com.

To learn more about Points of Light's innovative programs, events and campaigns, visit www.pointsoflight.org.

ABOUT POINTS OF LIGHT

Points of Light – the world's largest organization dedicated to volunteer service – mobilizes millions of people to take action that is changing the world. Through affiliates in 250 cities and partnerships with thousands of nonprofits and corporations, Points of Light engages 4 million volunteers in 30 million hours of service each year. We bring the power of people to bear where it's needed most. For more information, go to http://www.pointsoflight.org.

About L'Oréal Paris

The L'Oréal Paris division of L'Oréal USA, Inc. is a total beauty care brand dedicated to empowering women by offering the most luxurious and innovative products and services available in the mass market. The brand's signature tagline, "Because I'm Worth It," was born in the United States in 1971 to celebrate the beauty and intrinsic self-worth of women, and for more than 100 years, L'Oréal Paris has been providing women around the world with products in four major beauty categories: hair color, haircare, skincare and cosmetics. With L'Oréal's invention of hair color in 1909, the brand continues to serve as the leading innovator of hair products across color, care, and styling with brands such as Superior Preference, Féria, Excellence Crème, Advanced Haircare, the Ever Collection, Advanced Hairstyle, and Elnett Satin Hairspray. L'Oréal Paris provides scientifically-advanced skincare products that are clinically proven to address individual skin concerns through its renowned brands Revitalift, Hydra Genius, Age Perfect, and Sublime Bronze. L'Oréal Paris' iconic cosmetics collections include Infallible, True Match, Colour Riche, Voluminous, and Visible Lift. For more information about L'Oréal Paris and to receive personalized advice, expert tips, and exclusive content , please visit www.lorealparisusa.com or follow on Instagram (@LOrealMakeup, @LOrealHair, @LOrealSkin, @LOrealMens), Snapchat (@LOrealMakeup), Twitter (@LOrealParisUSA), Facebook (@LOrealParisUSA), and Pinterest (@LOrealParisUSA).

