L'Oréal Paris Announces the Expansion of the 'L'Oréal Paris League of Experts,' an Expert-Focused Talent Collective

The League of Experts grows with new hair color and skincare members: Dimitris Giannetos, Dr. Chris Tomassian and Dr. Luke Maxfield

NEW YORK, June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, L'Oréal Paris announces the expansion of its League of Experts, an expert-focused collective comprised of top industry talent designed to contribute to the brand's beauty vision through their various areas of expertise. The newest members of the collective – celebrity hair colorist Dimitris Giannetos and board-certified dermatologists Dr. Chris Tomassian and Dr. Luke Maxfield – will each bring their professional knowledge and unique beauty perspective to the brand.

L'Oréal Paris League of Experts

Dimitris Giannetos is a renowned celebrity hair colorist whose first clients were his mom and sister. He's traveled the world working behind-the-scenes at fashion shows and is known for his impressive celebrity clientele for whom he's created some of the most iconic red carpet and editorial looks. Dr. Chris Tomassian is known for his unique ability to make dermatological concepts accessible and engaging for all ages. He captivates audiences on social media through an entertaining blend of dancing, educational insights, and factual content. Concluding the new League of Experts members is Dr. Luke Maxfield who leverages his deep-rooted background and knowledge in medical education and skincare to empower his followers on social media. He's become known for his fun, yet educational, content that helps others achieve healthy skin.

They join the brand's current League of Experts roster that includes Allan Avendaño, Erica Taylor, Claudia Betancur, and Jennifer Yepez, serving as always-on experts for Hair Color and Skincare in everything from attending tentpole brand moments to creating educational content designed to empower consumers at every step of their beauty journey. Each artist in the League of Experts, in their unique way, upholds and furthers the brand's values in helping to inspire others to feel their most beautiful and most importantly, worth it.

On the growth of this talent collective, Ali Goldstein, L'Oréal Paris, U.S. Brand President, says, "We are thrilled to expand our League of Experts into other categories. Each expert will help us further communicate on the superior technology and research behind our products while also helping make red carpet looks attainable in real life. Our goal with the collective is to leverage each person's unique beauty background to further engage and educate our consumers in a relatable way."

To learn more about the League of Experts, please visit www.lorealparisusa.com/league.

About L'Oreal Paris USA

The L'Oréal Paris division of L'Oréal USA, Inc. is a total beauty care brand dedicated to empowering women by offering luxurious and innovative products and services available in the mass market. The brand's signature tagline, "Because I'm Worth It," was born in the United States in 1973 to celebrate the beauty and intrinsic self-worth of women, and for more than 100 years, L'Oréal Paris has been providing women around the world with products in four major beauty categories: hair color, haircare, skincare and cosmetics. With L'Oréal's invention of hair color in 1909, the brand continues to serve as a leading innovator of hair products across color, care, and styling with brands such as Superior Preference, Féria, Colorista, Elvive, the Ever Collection, and Elnett Satin Hairspray. L'Oréal Paris provides scientifically-advanced skincare products that are tested to address individual skin concerns through its renowned brands Revitalift, Pure-Sugar, Pure-Clay, Age Perfect, and Sublime Bronze. L'Oréal Paris' iconic cosmetics include best-seller Voluminous Lash Paradise, as well as the Infallible, True Match, Colour Riche, Voluminous, and Visible Lift collections. For more information about L'Oréal Paris and to receive personalized advice, expert tips, and exclusive content, please LOrealParisUSA.com or follow on Instagram (@LOrealParis), Twitter (@LOrealParisUSA), Facebook (@LOrealParisUSA) TikTok (@LOrealParisUSA) and Pinterest (@LOrealParisUSA).

