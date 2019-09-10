L'Oréal Paris Announces Viola Davis As Newest International Spokesperson

"As a young girl, I wasn't always told that I was smart, beautiful, or worthy. I worked tremendously hard to get where I am today – overcoming feelings of doubt to become a woman who truly believes I am 'worth it' in every way. I believe it's so important to build confidence in women from a young age, and to role model diverse perspectives of beauty. To now be part of a brand that has been championing women's worth for more than 40 years and to use my voice to help empower others is truly surreal," says Viola Davis.

Making her brand debut at an event in New York City yesterday, Viola will appear in TV, print and digital advertising campaigns for Age Perfect beginning later this month.

Viola spent most of her early life on stage, honing her craft with a theater degree from Rhode Island College followed by four years at Julliard. Since then, she has been paving her way for over 30 years, with powerful performances on Broadway, in film, and on television. Today, an acclaimed actress and the first black actor to do so, Viola has won the "Triple Crown" of acting, which includes an Academy Award, an Emmy Award, and a Tony Award. Recently nominated for her sixth Emmy Award, the sixth and final season of her hit show How to Get Away with Murder premieres later this month.

Delphine Viguier-Hovasse, Global Brand President of L'Oréal Paris shares, "We are thrilled to welcome Viola as a member of our family. Viola's tenacity, authenticity and bold spirit resonate with and inspire so many people. She challenges the status quo in all aspects of life and her drive to succeed has proven itself time after time – she leads by example and is the perfect conduit to elevate our core message, 'Because I'm Worth It'."

She devotes her time off-screen to her family and is an ardent activist. Viola is recognized internationally for her support of human rights and equal rights for women and women of color. Together with her husband, Julius Tennon, Viola founded JuVee Productions, which develops and produces independent film, television, VR and digital content across all spaces of narrative entertainment, with an emphasis on diverse and inclusive storytelling. Additionally, her empowering public speaking engagements serve as inspiration to people everywhere.

About L'Oréal Paris :

The L'Oréal Paris division of L'Oréal USA, Inc. is a total beauty care brand dedicated to empowering women by offering luxurious and innovative products and services available in the mass market. The brand's signature tagline, "Because I'm Worth It," was born in the United States in 1973 to celebrate the beauty and intrinsic self-worth of women, and for more than 100 years, L'Oréal Paris has been providing women around the world with products in four major beauty categories: hair color, haircare, skincare and cosmetics. With L'Oréal's invention of hair color in 1909, the brand continues to serve as a leading innovator of hair products across color, care, and styling with brands such as Superior Preference, Féria, Colorista, Elvive, the Ever Collection, and Elnett Satin Hairspray. L'Oréal Paris provides scientifically-advanced skincare products that are tested to address individual skin concerns through its renowned brands Revitalift, Pure-Sugar, Pure-Clay, Age Perfect, and Sublime Bronze. L'Oréal Paris' iconic cosmetics include best-seller Voluminous Lash Paradise, as well as the Infallible, True Match, Colour Riche, Voluminous, and Visible Lift collections. For more information about L'Oréal Paris and to receive personalized advice, expert tips, and exclusive content, please visit www.lorealparisusa.com or follow on Instagram (@LOrealMakeup, @LOrealHair, @LOrealSkin, @LOrealMen, Snapchat (@LOrealMakeup), Twitter (@LOrealParisUSA), Facebook (@LOrealParisUSA), and Pinterest (@LOrealParisUSA).

Contact: Jacqueline Glasner, jacquelineg@alisonbrodmc.com

SOURCE L'Oreal Paris

Related Links

https://www.lorealparisusa.com

