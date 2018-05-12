L'Oréal Paris at 2018 Cannes Film Festival - Worth It Show Lineup for May 12th

PARIS, May 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
To read the full version : https://we.tl/0YUvUaajiP
Wait for it…watch it…Worth It!
This evening, L'Oréal Paris has your plans covered: Worth It Show debuts its live broadcast from the iconic Martinez Beach, with an episode featuring beauty, cinema, and exclusive interviews at the Cannes Film Festival 2018.
In the lineup tonight:
- A live interview with Aishwarya Rai
- A live discussion with Helen Mirren
- A live make-up decoding of Helen Mirren's red carpet look by Val Garland, L'Oréal Paris Global Makeup Director
- A special sit-down with Francisco Lachowski for our "Men of Worth" interview
- An intimate "Rendez-Vous" with Louise Bourgoin
- An interview "Beauty vs Cinema" with Deepika Padukone
- And other fun glimpses into life on La Croisette with L'Oréal Paris spokespersons and surprise beauty and cinema guests
Tonight's show, and every live broadcast, are available on L'Oréal Paris Facebook page, May 8-14, 2018 from 8:30pm - 9:00pm CEST.
Missed the broadcast yesterday? Check out the Worth It Show's most "share-worthy" moments:
https://usaloreal.box.com/s/k65ng79kjahc9eh6mui0rr37w5tvwbno
To follow The Worth It Show and L'Oréal Paris at Cannes 2018:
Facebook - L'Oréal Paris Official
Instagram - @loreamakeup @lorealhair
YouTube - L'Oréal Paris Official
Media contacts
L'Oréal Paris - International
Remy Averna - Remy.averna@loreal.com
Catalina Gonzales Decker -Catalina.gonzalesdecker@loreal.com
Bureau de presse Elan Edelman
Emilie Cannamela - Emilie.Cannamela@elanedelman.com
Violetta Sturiale - Violetta.Sturiale@elanedelman.com
SOURCE L’Oréal Paris
Share this article