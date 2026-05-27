L'Oréal Paris Elvive Continues To Lead Hair Skinification With Exclusive Walmart Launch Of Collagen Peptide + Lifter Collection: Transforming Flat Hair Into A Statement Of Big Confidence

NEW YORK, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the record-breaking success of its skincare-inspired exclusives, L'Oréal Paris Elvive is proud to announce the next chapter in its skinification journey: The Elvive Collagen Peptide + Lifter collection, which arrived exclusively at Walmart on May 1. This launch marks a bold commitment to amplifying confidence by boosting hair volume and providing the science-backed regimen for consumers to achieve the ultimate "Big Hair Day."

L'Oréal Paris Elvive Collagen Peptide + Lifter System

Inspired by the structural benefits of skincare, the new Elvive Collagen Peptide + Lifter system is infused with Collagen Peptide, a bio-synthetic peptide scientifically tested to increase volume twofold. It transforms hair with instant volume lift for up to 72h*. The collection is built on the philosophy that Big Hair Means Big Confidence. By showing up big with breakthrough formulas, L'Oréal Paris empowers its audience to show up big and be fully, unapologetically themselves.

"We are continuing our skinification journey by bringing one of the most trusted ingredients in skincare into the haircare aisle," says Laura Branik, President of L'Oréal Paris USA. "We know that voluminous hair provides a direct confidence boost. We are here to provide the space, the tools, and the volume for our audience to carry themselves with a new sense of power. When you have the volume, you have the confidence to take on the world."

The Elvive Collagen Peptide + Lifter system features a comprehensive four-part routine where every step plays a unique role in the hair volume boosting journey:

Volumizing Shampoo, $5.99: This super-cleansing, clear formula is enriched with bio-synthetic Collagen Peptide to gently remove impurities while creating immediate body. It provides up to 2x volume lift* with no weigh-down, leaving hair primed for a fuller look.





This super-cleansing, clear formula is enriched with bio-synthetic Collagen Peptide to gently remove impurities while creating immediate body. It provides up to with no weigh-down, leaving hair primed for a fuller look. Volumizing Conditioner, $5.99: This unique web-like, creamy conditioner wraps the hair fiber and is designed to maximize volume while providing essential hydration. It instantly detangles and adds touchable body, ensuring hair remains voluminous and bouncy for up to 72 hours* without the heavy residue of traditional conditioners.





This unique web-like, creamy conditioner wraps the hair fiber and is designed to maximize volume while providing essential hydration. It instantly detangles and adds touchable body, ensuring hair remains voluminous and bouncy for up to 72 hours* without the heavy residue of traditional conditioners. Big Lift Volumizing Mousse, $7.99: An extra-strong hold mousse that instantly lifts hair at the root and adds body with zero crunch.





An extra-strong hold mousse that instantly lifts hair at the root and adds body with zero crunch. Big Fresh Dry Shampoo, $7.99: Powered by a breakthrough tri-dispenser spray, it cleanses hair for an instantly fresh, voluminous look with no visible residue for up to 48 hours.

The entire collection features a new, sophisticated fragrance of sparkling pear, citrus, and rose, creating a sensorial experience that reinforces the wellness-driven approach of the modern beauty consumer.

On the collaboration, Walmart Merchandising Vice President – Beauty, Vinima Shekhar, notes: "We're excited to continue our collaboration with L'Oréal Paris to introduce their latest innovation to Walmart customers. This new collection highlights our shared dedication to delivering high-quality, science-backed beauty solutions that empower our customers to feel confident in their self-care routines—all at an incredible value."

The L'Oréal Paris Elvive Collagen Peptide + Lifter collection arrived exclusively at Walmart, now available online on Walmart.com and will expand in Walmart stores nationwide starting August 1st. Reclaim your volume and your confidence. Because you're worth it.

About L'Oréal Paris USA

The L'Oréal Paris division of L'Oréal USA, Inc. is a total beauty care brand dedicated to empowering women by offering luxurious and innovative products and services available in the mass market. The brand's signature tagline, "Because I'm Worth It," was born in the United States in 1973 to celebrate the beauty and intrinsic self-worth of women, and for more than 100 years, L'Oréal Paris has been providing women around the world with products in four major beauty categories: hair color, haircare, skincare and cosmetics. With L'Oréal's invention of hair color in 1909, the brand continues to serve as a leading innovator of hair products across color, care, and styling with brands such as Elvive, Ever, Elnett, Superior Preference, Féria. L'Oréal Paris provides scientifically-advanced skincare products that are tested to address individual skin concerns through its renowned brands Revitalift, Pure-Sugar, Pure-Clay, Age Perfect, and Sublime Bronze. L'Oréal Paris' iconic cosmetics include best-seller Voluminous Lash Paradise, as well as the Infallible, True Match, Colour Riche, Voluminous, and Visible Lift collections. For more information about L'Oréal Paris and to receive personalized advice, expert tips, and exclusive content, please www.LOrealParisUSA.com or follow on Instagram (@LOrealParis), X (@LOrealParisUSA), Facebook (@LOrealParisUSA), TikTok (@LOrealParisUSA) and Pinterest (@LOrealParisUSA).

*With system of shampoo, conditioner and mousse vs. unwashed hair

SOURCE L'Oreal Paris USA