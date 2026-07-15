L'Oréal Paris Revitalift Launches Melasyl Dark Spot Creamy-Serum, a Breakthrough Innovation Clinically Proven to Visibly Reverse 5 Years of Dark Spots

NEW YORK, July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Following nearly two decades of research and scientific innovation, L'Oréal Paris introduces Revitalift Melasyl Dark Spot Creamy-Serum, a breakthrough skincare innovation formulated to visibly correct dark spots, improve skin tone uniformity, and smooth wrinkles.

For the first time, L'Oréal Paris is introducing Melasyl, L'Oréal Groupe's breakthrough patented cosmetic ingredient, into its award-winning Revitalift franchise.

L'Oréal Paris

Born from nearly 20 years of research and innovation, Melasyl is the result of an extensive scientific program that screened more than 100,000 molecules to identify new approaches to addressing localized excess pigmentation. Since its discovery, the innovation has been protected by 23 patents worldwide and was named one of TIME Best Inventions 2025.

Developed to address one of the most common skin concerns globally, cosmetic formulations containing Melasyl help reduce the appearance of localized excess pigmentation while improving skin tone uniformity. Clinically tested on diverse skin tones, the Revitalift Melasyl Dark Spot Creamy-Serum visibly improves the appearance of dark spots—including persistent dark spots—while enhancing radiance and overall skin appearance.

The innovative formula combines the potency of a serum with the comfort and hydration of a cream for a luxurious yet lightweight skincare experience suitable for daily use. In addition to Melasyl, the formula is powered by dermatologist-backed ingredients including:

Vitamin Cg: A stabilized derivative of Vitamin C that helps boost skin radiance, smooth lines & visibly even skin tone.

Niacinamide: A brightening ingredient that helps reduce the appearance of dark spots.

In a consumer test, 97% of women agreed their skin tone appeared more even and radiant.

Beyond the formula itself, the packaging was thoughtfully designed to elevate the consumer experience. The new, innovative twist-and-pump applicator helps preserve the integrity of ingredients and ensures precise dosage with every use.

"At L'Oréal Paris, we are committed to making the latest advancements in skincare science accessible to everyone," says Laura Branik, President of L'Oréal Paris USA. "Revitalift Melasyl Dark Spot Creamy-Serum represents a breakthrough in brightening innovation, combining powerful, dermatologist-inspired efficacy with an approachable price point to help consumers visibly target some of the most common skin concerns, including dark spots, uneven skin tone, and signs of aging. We're proud to continue pushing the boundaries of skincare innovation by bringing cutting-edge formulations and advanced scientific research to the masses, empowering consumers to feel confident in their skin every day."

Revitalift Melasyl Dark Spot Creamy-Serum is now available at Amazon.com for $29.99.

About L'Oréal Paris USA

The L'Oréal Paris division of L'Oréal USA, Inc. is a total beauty care brand dedicated to empowering women by offering luxurious and innovative products and services available in the mass market. The brand's signature tagline, "Because I'm Worth It," was born in the United States in 1973 to celebrate the beauty and intrinsic self-worth of women, and for more than 100 years, L'Oréal Paris has been providing women around the world with products in four major beauty categories: hair color, haircare, skincare and cosmetics. With L'Oréal's invention of hair color in 1909, the brand continues to serve as a leading innovator of hair products across color, care, and styling with brands such as Elvive, Ever, Elnett, Superior Preference, Féria. L'Oréal Paris provides scientifically-advanced skincare products that are tested to address individual skin concerns through its renowned brands Revitalift, Pure-Sugar, Pure-Clay, Age Perfect, and Sublime Bronze. L'Oréal Paris' iconic cosmetics include best-seller Voluminous Lash Paradise, as well as the Infallible, True Match, Colour Riche, Voluminous, and Visible Lift collections. For more information about L'Oréal Paris and to receive personalized advice, expert tips, and exclusive content, please www.LOrealParisUSA.com or follow on Instagram (@LOrealParis), X (@LOrealParisUSA), Facebook (@LOrealParisUSA) TikTok (@LOrealParisUSA) and Pinterest (@LOrealParisUSA).

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SOURCE L'Oreal Paris USA