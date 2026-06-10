L'ORÉAL PARIS TEAMS UP WITH "ELLE," THE HIGHLY ANTICIPATED LEGALLY BLONDE PREQUEL SERIES ON PRIME VIDEO AS OFFICIAL MAKEUP SPONSOR OF SEASON ONE

The number one beauty brand in the world brings its women's empowerment heritage to the origin story of one of pop culture's most beloved & confident female characters via a multi-touchpoint campaign

NEW YORK, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- L'Oréal Paris announced a collaboration with the highly anticipated series "Elle," the official prequel to the beloved Legally Blonde franchise. L'Oréal Paris will be woven into the fabric of the series itself alongside a sweeping multi-touchpoint campaign that extends beyond the screen and into the hands of consumers nationwide.

'Elle' hero image

Set in 1995, "Elle" follows Elle Woods before she became the fish-out-of-water sensation at Harvard Law. Season One introduces audiences to a younger Elle navigating the tumultuous waters of high school — tricky friendships, forbidden romance, and questionable fashion choices — while growing into the confident, unstoppable Elle Woods the world knows and loves today. For L'Oréal Paris, the collaboration is a natural fit: a story about a young woman discovering her self-worth, told through a decade when the brand's products were already empowering women to claim theirs.

The collaboration marks one of L'Oréal Paris' most impactful entertainment collaborations to date. As a nod to the brand's authentic on-shelf presence during the 'Elle' era, iconic products that reigned supreme in 1995, such as Voluminous Mascara, Colour Riche Lipstick, and True Match Foundation, are integrated into the series, appearing in moments that reflect beauty culture of the 90's and Elle's own self-expression. Those same products are still beloved in present day and will be spotlighted in dedicated advertising spots designed to bring Elle's World directly to consumers across social platforms.

The co-marketing campaign created by Maximum Effort reimagines the popular 'Get Ready With Me' (GRWM) format through the lens of young Elle Woods, portrayed by Lexi Minetree, as the original creator of GRWM videos. Through era-appropriate video diaries, she takes the audience through every day high school moments, revealing the beauty rituals and confidence that help define the iconic character. Beyond the screen, L'Oréal Paris is building a full 360-degree campaign ecosystem that spans social, consumer pop-ups, and large-scale eventing. The brand will have a key presence at the show's global Premiere, marking the collaboration's marquee cultural moment, along with participation in "Elle World," an immersive consumer experience that will transport fans directly into the universe of the series.

"L'Oréal Paris has always been in the lives of women as they navigate their most important, barrier-breaking days," says Laura Branik, President of L'Oréal Paris USA. "There is a natural, undeniable synergy with this collaboration. Long before she conquered Harvard, young Elle Woods possessed that fierce, tenacious 'worth it' spirit—a flat-out refusal to let others define her boundaries. By weaving our iconic heritage products directly into her origin story, we are celebrating a character who uses beauty as a tool of self-expression to shatter glass ceilings. This is more than a cultural moment; it is a tribute to the power of defining your own worth, and a celebration of that unapologetic 'Worth It' spirit."

For L'Oréal Paris, "Elle" represents more than just an entertainment collaboration. It's an opportunity to meet a new generation of consumers inside a story that mirrors the brand's own core belief that every woman is worth it, and she does not need anyone's permission to prove it.

About L'Oréal Paris

L'Oréal Paris is the number one beauty brand in the world with products available in 150 countries around the world. Through its pioneering products and services, L'Oréal Paris empowers each and every woman to take charge of their lives, believe in themselves, take the place they deserve in society and make change happen. At the heart of what the brand embodies is a famous French je ne sais quoi, an empowering vision of self-confidence to imbue every woman with a sense of self-worth. The French heritage of the brand is essential to its DNA, a vision expressed on the world stage with L'Oréal Paris participation in the most glamorous events, projecting Parisian excellence and diversity across the globe. The superior efficacy of the brand's formulas has been tried and tested and is backed up by a wealth of data built upon 110 years of expertise to not only deliver visible, proven results but to innovate the future.

About Elle

Season One of Elle follows Elle Woods before she was a fish-out-of-water at Harvard. We meet her in 1995 as a fish in the tumultuous waters of high school where she encounters tricky friendships, forbidden romance, and questionable fashion choices. Through it all, Elle uses her family as a touchstone, and forms an even tighter bond to her mother, proving that they can get through anything life throws their way as long as they have each other. With each challenge she faces, Elle grows closer to the Elle Woods we know and love today.

Created by Laura Kittrell (High School, Insecure), Elle is co-show run and executive produced by Kittrell and Caroline Dries. Reese Witherspoon, Lauren Neustadter, Amanda Brown and Marc Platt also serve as executive producers. Jason Moore (Pitch Perfect) directed the first two episodes of Season One, and also serves as an executive producer. Bryan J. Raber and Asmita Paranjape serve as producers. Josie Craven and Jen Regan serve as supervising producers.

The Season One cast includes Lexi Minetree as Elle Woods, June Diane Raphael as Elle's mother Eva, and Tom Everett Scott as her father Wyatt, alongside Jacob Moskovitz, Gabrielle Policano, Chandler Kinney, Zac Looker, and Amy Pietz. Recurring cast members include Jessica Belkin, Danielle Chand, Matt Oberg, Chloe Wepper, Logan Shroyer, Sharon Taylor, David Burtka, Brad Harder, Kayla Maisonet, Lisa Yamada, and James Van Der Beek.

About Maximum Effort

Maximum Effort makes movies, tv series, content, and cocktails for the personal amusement of Hollywood Star Ryan Reynolds. We occasionally share them with the general public. Producers of the Deadpool films, Free Guy, The Adam Project, and Welcome to Wrexham.

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SOURCE L'Oreal Paris USA