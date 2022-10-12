L'Oréal Paris Inducts Ten Non-Profit Trailblazers into Its Signature Philanthropic Initiative, Women of Worth

In its 17th Year, the Program Has Tapped Warner Bros. Discovery's House of Max Brand Studio to Document the Honorees' Inspiring Stories

NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- #1 global beauty brand, L'Oréal Paris USA today announces its 2022 L'Oréal Paris Women of Worth class, recognizing the charitable achievements of 10 non-profit leaders who epitomize extraordinary commitment to our nation's most vulnerable communities.

To raise awareness for the honorees' exemplary initiatives, L'Oréal Paris tapped Warner Bros. Discovery's House of Max brand studio to produce a storytelling campaign highlighting each woman's extraordinary journey and philanthropic achievements. These branded vignettes will be distributed across the ad-supported tier of HBO Max and will direct audiences to WomenofWorth.com to learn more.

"It is with great pride that we recognize a new class of female changemakers through our beloved L'Oréal Paris Women of Worth initiative, elevating not only their remarkable stories of adversity, but their selfless work supporting vulnerable communities across our nation," said L'Oréal Paris USA President, Ali Goldstein. "This year, we are expanding and modernizing our storytelling approach in order to inspire more people to tap into their sense of personal worth to create positive change in their own backyards."

In its 17th year, the 2022 L'Oréal Paris Women of Worth class will join a multifaceted network of 160 previous honorees who champion a diverse range of causes and beautifully embody the brand's iconic tagline, "Because You're Worth It." In recognition of their charitable work, each woman will receive $20,000 in funding to support their endeavors, mentorship from the L'Oréal Paris community to build their organizations and the brand's national platform to share their story.

Meet the 2022 L'Oréal Paris Women of Worth:

Anna Blount – Monroe, GA ; Founder and Executive Director, Team Up Mentoring: fosters generational change for families affected by trauma through case management and mentorship

Jasmine Babers – Rock Island, IL ; Founder, Love Girls Magazine: builds self-esteem in young women by providing them with leadership opportunities and a safe place to tell their stories

Jennie Lobato – Atlanta, GA ; Founder, drawchange: empowers children from lower socio-economic circumstances through art therapy-based programs

Mindy Atwood – Hilliard, OH ; Founder, Patches of Light: assists families with children facing a catastrophic health diagnosis

Rachel Rutter – Phoenixville, PA ; Founder and Executive Director, Project Libertad: empowering newcomer immigrant youth and their families by providing essential youth-led and youth-centered legal and social services

Radhika Shah – Henderson, NV ; Founder, Real Autism Difference: impacting the lives of individuals and families with autism by providing access to education, care, activities and medical resources necessary to lead a happy, fulfilled life

Rina Madhani – New York, NY ; Co-Founder and Executive Director, Start Lighthouse: narrowing the nation's literacy gap by building equitable and inclusive literacy experiences for children and their families

Shannon McPeek – San Diego, CA ; CEO and Founder, Operation Happy Nurse: provides free, safe and secure platform to help nursing professionals cope with work-related anxiety and depression

Susan Burton – Los Angeles, CA ; Founder, A New Way of Life Reentry Project: promotes healing, power, and opportunity for formerly incarcerated people

Susie Vybiral – New Braunfels, TX ; CEO, Room Redux: transforming the physical spaces in which children have been physically and/or sexually abused to help foster healing

"Being a part of the L'Oréal Paris Women of Worth family has opened many doors for myself, my organization, and most importantly, for those we serve," said Natalie Wilson, 2021 L'Oréal Paris Women of Worth Honoree and Co-Founder of the Black & Missing Foundation Inc. "The selection of this year's class is a testament not only to their inspiring work bringing about change in their communities, but to L'Oréal Paris for recognizing their critical work and dedication at the grassroots level – so often overlooked and underfunded."

Starting November 1, Americans will be invited to visit WomenofWorth.com to vote for one woman to be named this year's National Honoree and receive an additional $25,000 for her non-profit. Ten consumers will be randomly selected to receive a L'Oréal Paris tote bag signed by L'Oréal Paris brand ambassador, singer, songwriter and actress, Camila Cabello. One vote per day, per individual will qualify. Full rules and regulations will be made available on WomenofWorth.com.

In December, the honoree class will be celebrated in Los Angeles alongside L'Oréal Paris USA executives, spokeswomen and the brand's network. Consumers will be invited to watch from home through L'Oréal Paris digital properties. Full details to be announced in coming weeks.

Consumers are also invited to follow L'Oréal Paris on social now through December for exclusive digital programming, that extends storytelling around each honoree and their charitable initiative.

For more information about L'Oréal Paris Women of Worth, the 2022 honorees and their organizations, visit WomenofWorth.com and L'Oréal Paris on LOrealParisUSA.com, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok and Pinterest. Join and follow the conversation by using hashtag #LOrealWomenofWorth.

About L'Oréal Paris Women of Worth

For the last 17 years, L'Oréal Paris' signature philanthropic program, Women of Worth has brought to life the brand's iconic tagline, "Because You're Worth It," by championing women whose unwavering resilience, bravery and courage show the power of owning one's worth.

Each year, ten founders and leaders of grassroot non-profits are recognized for their work across a breadth of charitable causes to receive charitable funding, mentorship through the L'Oréal Paris network to build their organizations and a national platform to share their story.

About L'Oréal Paris USA

The L'Oréal Paris division of L'Oréal USA, Inc. is a total beauty care brand dedicated to empowering women by offering luxurious and innovative products and services available in the mass market. The brand's signature tagline, "Because I'm Worth It," was born in the United States in 1973 to celebrate the beauty and intrinsic self-worth of women, and for more than 100 years, L'Oréal Paris has been providing women around the world with products in four major beauty categories: hair color, haircare, skincare and cosmetics. With L'Oréal's invention of hair color in 1909, the brand continues to serve as a leading innovator of hair products across color, care, and styling with brands such as Superior Preference, Féria, Colorista, Elvive, the Ever Collection, and Elnett Satin Hairspray. L'Oréal Paris provides scientifically-advanced skincare products that are tested to address individual skin concerns through its renowned brands Revitalift, Pure-Sugar, Pure-Clay, Age Perfect, and Sublime Bronze. L'Oréal Paris' iconic cosmetics include best-seller Voluminous Lash Paradise, as well as the Infallible, True Match, Colour Riche, Voluminous, and Visible Lift collections. For more information about L'Oréal Paris and to receive personalized advice, expert tips, and exclusive content, please www.LOrealParisUSA.com or follow on Instagram (@LOrealParis), Twitter (@LOrealParisUSA), Facebook (@LOrealParisUSA) TikTok (@LOrealParisUSA)and Pinterest (@LOrealParisUSA)

