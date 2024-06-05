L'ORÉAL PARIS LAUNCHES COLORSONIC, A FIRST-OF-ITS-KIND HAIR COLOR DEVICE DESIGNED TO MAKE HAIR COLORING EASIER

The Inventors of Permanent Hair Color Once Again Revolutionize the Category

NEW YORK, June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, L'Oréal Paris, the trailblazer in permanent hair color innovation, proudly unveils its latest breakthrough: Colorsonic. Developed and incubated for ten years by L'Oréal Paris, Colorsonic is a first-of-its-kind at-home hair color device with over 29 patents. Designed for all hair types, lengths, and textures, it makes hair coloring easier by automatically mixing dye and developer in a perfect ratio to deliver long-lasting color results with the press of a button. Colorsonic is available online at www.Colorsonic.com beginning today and exclusively at select Target stores and Target.com beginning in July.

L'Oréal Paris Colorsonic

Just like brushing your hair, Colorsonic parts and saturates every hair strand and distributes color evenly, even in hard-to-reach areas like the back of your head. The bristles move 300 times per minute and adjust their speed to perfectly deposit the right amount of formula for all hair types. In just five minutes, users can achieve root-to-tip coloration. Colorsonic delivers beautiful, high-shine color results and provides long lasting, 100% gray coverage, with up to 2x less breakage thanks to the L'Oréal Paris after color conditioner (compared to uncolored hair).

Alongside the device comes L'Oréal Paris' first multi-usage hair color cartridge, which offers up to three applications per cartridge (one full hair coloring or up to three root touchups). For the first time, what you don't use you can save for later. Colorsonic's palette of 20 expertly crafted shades brings a modern and salon-inspired taste of color powered by a system of high-performance formulas free of ammonia, silicones, parabens, SLS, SLES, and phthalates.

"What has remained consistent since L'Oréal invented permanent hair color more than 100 years ago is our dedication to high-performance, research-backed innovation for superior performance," said Ali Goldstein, President of L'Oréal Paris USA. "Colorsonic is a true gamechanger for the category, bringing cutting-edge technology to hair color, and is a testament to L'Oréal Paris' unwavering commitment to delivering the highest quality results in the comfort of your own home."

Sustainability is also at the forefront of Colorsonic's design. The cartridge uses less plastic per application than traditional box hair color. Colorsonic eliminates the need for separate single-use plastic dye and developer bottles and replaces single-use gloves with high-performant reusable gloves, which are included in the device box.

The www.Colorsonic.com site is uniquely designed to serve as an engaging and educational resource for consumers. It will feature a shade quiz to help people find their perfect shade, along with step-by-step video tutorials, articles, and colorists on call who can help with any coloring questions.

L'Oréal Paris partnered with crowdfunding platform Kickstarter last month to engage with early tech adopters and give them early access to Colorsonic. The device quickly sold out within a few days.

Colorsonic is available for a suggested retail price of $124.99 for the device and $29.99 for the color cartridges.

About L'Oreal Paris USA

The L'Oréal Paris division of L'Oréal USA, Inc. is a total beauty care brand dedicated to empowering women by offering luxurious and innovative products and services available in the mass market. The brand's signature tagline, "Because I'm Worth It," was born in the United States in 1973 to celebrate the beauty and intrinsic self-worth of women, and for more than 100 years, L'Oréal Paris has been providing women around the world with products in four major beauty categories: hair color, haircare, skincare and cosmetics. With L'Oréal's invention of hair color in 1909, the brand continues to serve as a leading innovator of hair products across color, care, and styling with brands such as Superior Preference, Féria, Colorista, Elvive, the Ever Collection, and Elnett Satin Hairspray. L'Oréal Paris provides scientifically-advanced skincare products that are tested to address individual skin concerns through its renowned brands Revitalift, Pure-Sugar, Pure-Clay, Age Perfect, and Sublime Bronze. L'Oréal Paris' iconic cosmetics include best-seller Voluminous Lash Paradise, as well as the Infallible, True Match, Colour Riche, Voluminous, and Visible Lift collections. For more information about L'Oréal Paris and to receive personalized advice, expert tips, and exclusive content, please LOrealParisUSA.com or follow on Instagram ( @LOrealParis ), Twitter ( @LOrealParisUSA ), Facebook ( @LOrealParisUSA ) TikTok ( @LOrealParisUSA ) and Pinterest ( @LOrealParisUSA ).

