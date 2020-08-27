L'Oréal Paris Launches New At-Home Hair Color Service: Haircolor Concierge

"We are thrilled to introduce Haircolor Concierge and offer our consumers an on-demand hair color platform designed specifically to meet all their hair coloring needs – when and where they want it," says Maude Brunschwig, SVP, Marketing, L'Oreal Paris. "Haircolor Concierge combines innovative technology with the hair color expertise and knowledge that only L'Oréal has to inspire, educate and empower our consumers. With more people coloring their hair at home than ever before, we want to be there for them every step of the way – because they're worth it."

Whether it's someone's first time coloring their own hair, or their first time in a while, Haircolor Concierge offers a variety of personalized services and tools to help including:

Live Chat: Live help from L'Oréal Paris' Consumer Care Center can be accessed seven days a week from 9:00AM EST – 9:00PM Mon -Fri, 9:00AM EST – 6:00PM EST Sat -Sun via https://www.lorealparisusa.com/hair-color-concierge.aspx. Help is also available via the new SMS service on 833-856-7315 seven days a week from 9:00AM EST – 5:30PM Mon -Fri, 9:00AM EST – 6:00PM EST Sat -Sun.

Just like going to the salon, people can make an appointment for a video consultation with an experienced hair colorist ahead of time, offering everything from product and shade selection advice to helping them through the coloring process step-by-step. Virtual Try-On & Diagnostic Tools: Enhancements to the brand's virtual Try-On tool make it easier than ever to find one's perfect shade as well as a new diagnostic tool that helps people find the right match for their hair color needs..

Enhancements to the brand's virtual Try-On tool make it easier than ever to find one's perfect shade as well as a new diagnostic tool that helps people find the right match for their hair color needs.. How-To's and Q&A's: New instructional how-to's and more Q&A's take all the questions out of coloring at home.

New instructional how-to's and more Q&A's take all the questions out of coloring at home. Trend Articles: Get inspired to try a new shade or learn a new coloring technique with style-driven articles showcasing the latest color trends.

From offering out-of-the-box coloring suggestions to providing a seamless experience 24/7, Haircolor Concierge makes coloring at home even more convenient, personal and inspiring. To access Haircolor Concierge, visit https://www.lorealparisusa.com/hair-color-concierge.aspx

About L'Oréal Paris:

The L'Oréal Paris division of L'Oréal USA, Inc. is a total beauty care brand dedicated to empowering women by offering luxurious and innovative products and services available in the mass market. The brand's signature tagline, "Because I'm Worth It," was born in the United States in 1971 to celebrate the beauty and intrinsic self-worth of women, and for more than 100 years, L'Oréal Paris has been providing women around the world with products in four major beauty categories: hair color, haircare, skincare and cosmetics. With L'Oréal's invention of hair color in 1909, the brand continues to serve as a leading innovator of hair products across color, care, and styling with brands such as Superior Preference, Féria, Excellence Crème, Elvive, the Ever Collection, Advanced Hairstyle, and Elnett Satin Hairspray. L'Oréal Paris provides scientifically-advanced skincare products that are tested to address individual skin concerns through its renowned brands Revitalift, Hydra Genius, Age Perfect, and Sublime Bronze. L'Oréal Paris' iconic cosmetics collections include Infallible, True Match, Colour Riche, Voluminous, and Visible Lift. For more information about L'Oréal Paris and to receive personalized advice, expert tips, and exclusive content, please visit www.lorealparisusa.com or follow on Instagram (@LOrealMakeup, @LOrealHair, @LOrealSkin, @LOrealMen, Snapchat (@LOrealMakeup), Twitter (@LOrealParisUSA), Facebook (@LOrealParisUSA), and Pinterest (@LOrealParisUSA).

Media Contact: Jacqueline Glasner, [email protected]

SOURCE L'Oreal Paris

