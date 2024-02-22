L'Oréal Paris Launches New Elvive Hyaluron + Pure Collection

The launch marks the second L'Oréal Paris Elvive Haircare exclusive with Walmart and the opportunity for new customer acquisition among Gen Z and Millennials

NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Building off the success of the 2023 L'Oréal Paris Elvive Hyaluron + Plump collection which launched exclusively at Walmart in the fall of 2022, the brand has once again collaborated with the retailer on another exclusive, Hyaluron + Pure, featuring a Shampoo, Conditioner, and Oil Erasing Scalp Serum.

L'Oréal Paris Elvive Hyaluron + Pure at Walmart

L'Oréal Paris Elvive entered the moisture space with the introduction of Hyaluron + Plump, a collection that brought science to the forefront with formulas infused with Hyaluronic Acid. Now, Elvive Hyaluron + Pure continues to leverage this established L'Oréal Paris ingredient authority in this new collection. The new regimen is made up of formulas infused with Hyaluronic & Salicylic Acid, it exfoliates & purifies the scalp, removes up to 100% of dulling residue* while also hydrating ends. *Hyaluron Pure Shampoo vs unwashed hair

Elvive Hyaluron + Pure strategically meets an increasingly prevalent consumer demand for scalp care. As the market has seen an ascension of skinification of hair, the conversation surrounding oily scalp and roots is continuing to grow among Millennials and Gen Z. This subset of consumers is continuing to prioritize their skincare routines and are now considering scalp care as skincare too. The introduction of Elvive Hyaluron + Pure directly addresses these scalp concerns.

The Elvive Hyaluron + Pure collection includes the following:

Hyaluron Pure Oil Erasing Serum: Infused with Salicylic and Hyaluronic Acid, this formula gently exfoliates the scalp's surface to remove impurities, and product build up, and leaves you with a scalp that does not feel or look oily.

Hyaluron Pure Purifying Shampoo: Infused with Salicylic and Hyaluronic Acid, this shampoo removes up to 100% of dulling residue* for a long-lasting fresh feeling. *Hyaluron Pure Shampoo vs unwashed hair

Hyaluron Pure Rehydrating Conditioner: Infused with Salicylic and Hyaluronic Acid, this lightweight, creamy conditioner, coats the full hair strand for hair that feels hydrated and lightweight from end to end when used as a regimen.

On the collaboration, Walmart Merchandising Vice President - Beauty, Creighton Kiper, notes, "We're thrilled to once again collaborate with L'Oréal Paris on the launch of Elvive Hyaluron + Pure Collection. This new innovative product line reflects our commitment to providing our customers with top-tier haircare solutions, ensuring they experience personalization for their self-care routine at the everyday low prices we provide."

"We are thrilled to partner with Walmart on another exclusive collection that directly addresses an increasingly prevalent consumer need," notes Ali Goldstein, President of L'Oréal Paris USA. "Younger generations are prioritizing their scalp care in new ways and the introduction of Elvive Hyaluron + Pure helps democratize their needs at more accessible price points." She continues, "Our exclusive partnership with Walmart, the #1 retailer in America, represents an incremental consumer recruitment opportunity for both L'Oréal Paris Elvive and Walmart, and we look forward to expanding our shopper base together."

The Elvive Hyaluron + Pure collection launches exclusively at Walmart stores nationwide this month.

About L'Oréal Paris USA

