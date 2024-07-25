L'ORÉAL PARIS' NEW HAIR COLOR INNOVATION, COLORSONIC, NOW EXCLUSIVELY AVAILABLE AT TARGET

NEW YORK, July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- L'Oréal Paris, the trailblazer in permanent hair color innovation, today proudly announces the exclusive launch of its award-winning new hair color device, Colorsonic, at Target.com and Target stores nationwide. Developed and incubated by L'Oreal for ten years, Colorsonic is a first-of-its-kind at-home hair color device with over 29 patents. Designed for all hair types, lengths, and textures, it makes hair coloring easier by automatically mixing dye and developer in a perfect 1:1 ratio with the press of the button.

L'Oreal Paris Colorsonic Target Gondola

Target is known for its wide range of product offerings that draw consumers to spend time exploring in-store. The retailer has been adding even more diverse, innovative, sustainable and affordable brands to discover, making Colorsonic a seamless fit into the retailers' current innovation strategy.

This synergy makes Target the perfect partner for L'Oréal Paris on the roll out of this next generation of hair color. The introduction of Colorsonic brings tech to an arena that has seen little disruption over the past 115 years, making it fitting that L'Oréal Paris, the inventors of permanent hair color, once again revolutionize the category.

Ali Goldstein, President of L'Oréal Paris USA notes "L'Oréal Paris has remained steadfast in its dedication to pushing the envelope and innovating to better serve our consumers, which is now more evident than ever with the introduction of Colorsonic." She continues, "exclusively launching the product online and in-stores at Target was the natural next step as Target is known for its game-changing offerings that make lasting impacts on their shoppers."

In line with the Target motto to 'Expect More, Pay Less', Target guests will now have access to modern, salon-inspired hair color at a fraction of the time it takes them to currently apply at-home color. The in-store experience will also shake up the hair color aisle with a new and disruptive shelf structure that L'Oréal Paris developed hand-in-hand with the Target store merchandising team. Consumers will be driven to Pick, Pop, Press: they'll pick a device from shelf, pop in their shade selection from one of 20 brilliant shades, and run home to press for color.

"We know consumers look to Target to find what's new and what's next and that's exactly what L'Oreal Paris is delivering with Colorsonic," said Rick Gomez, Target's chief commercial officer. "I'm proud of this exclusive partnership, because this represents another big step forward for our beauty business as Target invests in the kind of products and services to help consumers engage, discover, play, learn, and shop."

Colorsonic is available now at Target.com and in 1,000 Target stores nationwide. It is available for a suggested retail price of $124.99 for the device and $29.99 for the color cartridges.

About L'Oreal Paris USA

The L'Oréal Paris division of L'Oréal USA, Inc. is a total beauty care brand dedicated to empowering women by offering luxurious and innovative products and services available in the mass market. The brand's signature tagline, "Because I'm Worth It," was born in the United States in 1973 to celebrate the beauty and intrinsic self-worth of women, and for more than 100 years, L'Oréal Paris has been providing women around the world with products in four major beauty categories: hair color, haircare, skincare and cosmetics. With L'Oréal's invention of hair color in 1909, the brand continues to serve as a leading innovator of hair products across color, care, and styling with brands such as Superior Preference, Féria, Colorista, Elvive, the Ever Collection, and Elnett Satin Hairspray. L'Oréal Paris provides scientifically-advanced skincare products that are tested to address individual skin concerns through its renowned brands Revitalift, Pure-Sugar, Pure-Clay, Age Perfect, and Sublime Bronze. L'Oréal Paris' iconic cosmetics include best-seller Voluminous Lash Paradise, as well as the Infallible, True Match, Colour Riche, Voluminous, and Visible Lift collections. For more information about L'Oréal Paris and to receive personalized advice, expert tips, and exclusive content, please LOrealParisUSA.com or follow on Instagram (@LOrealParis), Twitter (@LOrealParisUSA), Facebook (@LOrealParisUSA) TikTok (@LOrealParisUSA) and Pinterest (@LOrealParisUSA).

