L'Oréal Paris Spotlights 10 Extraordinary Women Of Worth Who Are Transforming Their Communities

NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the #1 global beauty brand L'Oréal Paris announced the 2019 Women of Worth Honorees, rewarding 10 women with $10,000 to go towards their worthy causes. Inspired by the iconic L'Oréal Paris tagline, "Because You're Worth It," the philanthropic Women of Worth program honors the intrinsic worth of everyday women igniting positive change in their communities and championing self-worth in others. With diverse stories born from personal experiences, the 2019 Women of Worth represent a range of causes including empowering at-risk teenage girls, supporting survivors of conversion therapy and helping parents of children with learning disabilities to navigate the special education system.

Beginning today, the public is invited to support the 2019 Women of Worth by voting for one woman to become this year's "National Honoree", and receive an additional $25,000 to support her cause, for a grand total of $35,000. Each Honoree will also automatically receive $10,000, along with support via national paid media, educational and training opportunities, and a large-scale platform to share her story.

Visit www.WomenofWorth.com to learn about the 2019 Honorees' stories, and vote for the woman's organization that resonates with you the most. Register with an email address to vote once a day, now through November 15, 2019.

"This year's diverse group of awe-inspiring Honorees beautifully exemplify the L'Oréal Paris mission of uplifting and inspiring self-worth in others," said Ali Goldstein, President, L'Oréal Paris. "Now in its fourteenth year, Women of Worth continues to make a profound impact by shining a spotlight on the tenacity and courage of women who are tackling some of society's most difficult issues for the greater good. We are thrilled to welcome the 2019 Women of Worth into our family and to help them create meaningful change in their communities," added Karen T. Fondu, President Emeritus and Chairwoman of L'Oréal Paris Women of Worth.

Meet the 2019 Women of Worth Honorees and their non-profits:

Brittany Schiavone – Long Island , NY; Founder, Brittany's Baskets of Hope: delivers baskets of hand-made baby items and Down syndrome support system information to families with Down Syndrome babies.

– , NY; Founder, Brittany's Baskets of Hope: delivers baskets of hand-made baby items and Down syndrome support system information to families with Down Syndrome babies. Crystal Chatman – Memphis, TN ; Founder & Director, Beautiful Spirited Women: empowers and advocates for teenage girls through mentorship that teaches healthy self-esteem, safe sex and entrepreneurship.

; Founder & Director, Beautiful Spirited Women: empowers and advocates for teenage girls through mentorship that teaches healthy self-esteem, safe sex and entrepreneurship. Hetal Jani – Queens , NY; Founding Executive Director, SPEAK Mentorship: advances diversity in leadership through college and career preparedness, mentoring immigrant girls on cultural identity, career trajectory and gender association.

, NY; Founding Executive Director, SPEAK Mentorship: advances diversity in leadership through college and career preparedness, mentoring immigrant girls on cultural identity, career trajectory and gender association. Judy Winter – East Lansing, MI ; Cofounder, Eric 'RicStar' Winter Music Therapy Camp: provides opportunities for musical expression, enjoyment and interaction with special needs children through an inclusive day camp.

; Cofounder, Eric 'RicStar' Winter Music Therapy Camp: provides opportunities for musical expression, enjoyment and interaction with special needs children through an inclusive day camp. Ni'cola Mitchell – Atlanta, GA ; Founder, Girls Who Brunch: inspires and empowers at-risk teenage girls by teaching literacy, education and critical life skills.

; Founder, Girls Who Brunch: inspires and empowers at-risk teenage girls by teaching literacy, education and critical life skills. Raja B. Marhaba – Granada Hills, CA ; Founder, The Jonathan Foundation For Children with Learning Disabilities: Provides personalized support to help families with children with learning disabilities navigate special education systems.

; Founder, The Jonathan Foundation For Children with Learning Disabilities: Provides personalized support to help families with children with learning disabilities navigate special education systems. Sally Berenzweig – Boca Raton, FL ; Cofounder, KidSafe Foundation: teaches personal safety to children and adults with the ultimate mission of building strong, resilient families and safer communities.

; Cofounder, KidSafe Foundation: teaches personal safety to children and adults with the ultimate mission of building strong, resilient families and safer communities. Samantha Gerson – Los Angeles, CA ; Founder & CEO, UnBroken: provides free legal and therapeutic support to adolescent survivors of institutional abuses such as conversion therapy.

; Founder & CEO, UnBroken: provides free legal and therapeutic support to adolescent survivors of institutional abuses such as conversion therapy. Shanté Elliott – Chicago, IL ; Founder, TasselTurn: improves the lives of youth in foster care through personalized support and college and career technology based educational coaching and social-emotional curriculum.

– ; Founder, TasselTurn: improves the lives of youth in foster care through personalized support and college and career technology based educational coaching and social-emotional curriculum. Shreyaa Venkat – Ashburn, VA ; Founder, NEST4US: works with communities to provide volunteer and leadership opportunities, focusing on reducing food waste and feeding the hungry.

For more information about Women of Worth and the 2019 Honorees, visit www.WomenofWorth.com, and L'Oréal Paris on Facebook and Twitter. Join and follow the conversation by using the hashtag #WomenofWorth.

