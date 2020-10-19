L'Oréal Paris Women Of Worth Celebrates 15-Year Legacy By Shining A Spotlight On Ten Heroic Women

NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the world's No. 1 beauty brand, L'Oréal Paris announced its 2020 Women of Worth Honorees, rewarding ten inspirational women with $10,000 to support their non-profit organizations. In celebration of its fifteenth anniversary, the philanthropic Women of Worth program brings to life the brand's iconic tagline – "Because You're Worth It" – by honoring the innate worth of women everywhere who are selflessly giving back to their communities. At such a critical time in our nation, L'Oréal Paris believes it's crucial to support women who devote so much of themselves to champion the underserved and foster self-worth.

To elevate their powerful stories, the 2020 L'Oréal Paris Women of Worth will be featured in a first of its kind dedicated one-hour NBC special, airing nationwide on Wednesday, November 25 at 8 PM ET / 7 PM CT. The broadcast will bring together L'Oréal Paris' notable roster of spokeswomen to highlight each Honoree's unique mission and bring their inspirational experiences to life.

With diverse backgrounds, experiences and passions, the 2020 Women of Worth represent causes ranging from educating Latinx communities on the dangers of opioid abuse, to providing immigrant communities with free healthcare and destigmatizing mental illness. Beginning today, lend your voice to support the 2020 Women of Worth by voting for one woman to become this year's "National Honoree" and receive an additional $25,000 for her cause. Each Honoree automatically receives $10,000, as well as support via national paid media, educational and training opportunities.

Visit www.WomenofWorth.com to read the 2020 Honorees' stories and vote for the organization that resonates with you the most. Register with an email address to vote once a day, now through November 27, 2020.

"This year has given us a greater appreciation and respect for those who dedicate their lives to serving their communities. That's why it's more important than ever that the L'Oréal Paris Women of Worth platform continue to shine a spotlight on the tenacity and courage of women who are tackling injustice and channeling painful experiences into something truly beautiful and worthy," said Ali Goldstein, L'Oréal Paris USA President. "In the fifteenth anniversary year for the program, we are honored to welcome the 2020 Women of Worth into our family, helping to elevate their stories and bring additional resources to their communities."

Meet the 2020 Women of Worth Honorees and their non-profit organizations:

Cheryl Ann Wadlington – Philadelphia, PA ; Founder and Executive Director, The Evoluer House: equips underserved and marginalized girls of color through college and career preparedness, teaching them to break poverty cycles and pursue their dreams.

– ; Founder and Executive Director, The Evoluer House: equips underserved and marginalized girls of color through college and career preparedness, teaching them to break poverty cycles and pursue their dreams. Marta Michelle Colon – New York, NY ; Chief Collaboration Officer, Be Gutsy: educates Latinx communities on the dangers of prescription misuse through local partnerships, mentorship opportunities and healthcare programs.

– ; Chief Collaboration Officer, Be Gutsy: educates Latinx communities on the dangers of prescription misuse through local partnerships, mentorship opportunities and healthcare programs. Leah Juliett – Wolcott, CT ; Founder & Executive Director, March Against Revenge Porn: eradicates image abuse through global grassroots organizing, national protest marches, media advocacy, victim support services, federal lobbying and direct legislative action.

– ; Founder & Executive Director, March Against Revenge Porn: eradicates image abuse through global grassroots organizing, national protest marches, media advocacy, victim support services, federal lobbying and direct legislative action. Danielle Boyer – Troy, MI ; Founder & CEO, The STEAM Connection: creates diverse, accessible and affordable science, tech, engineering, art and math educational materials for indigenous populations and children of color, primarily though robotics.

– ; Founder & CEO, The STEAM Connection: creates diverse, accessible and affordable science, tech, engineering, art and math educational materials for indigenous populations and children of color, primarily though robotics. Stephanie Gattas – Boerne, TX ; Founder & CEO, The Pink Berets: educates and provides aid to active duty women of the U.S. armed forces and first responders seeking assistance for PTSD, military sexual trauma and combat trauma stress.

– ; Founder & CEO, The Pink Berets: educates and provides aid to active duty women of the U.S. armed forces and first responders seeking assistance for PTSD, military sexual trauma and combat trauma stress. Noelle Lambert – Manchester, NH ; Founder, The Born to Run Foundation: provides young amputees with specialized prosthetics that allow them to lead fulfilling lives and pursue their athletic dreams.

– ; Founder, The Born to Run Foundation: provides young amputees with specialized prosthetics that allow them to lead fulfilling lives and pursue their athletic dreams. Gulshan Harjee – Clarkston, GA ; Co-founder & Chief Medical Officer, Clarkston Community Health Center: provides free, state-of-the-art medical care for those in need throughout metro- Atlanta , including immigrant, refugee, uninsured and underinsured groups.

– ; Co-founder & Chief Medical Officer, Clarkston Community Health Center: provides free, state-of-the-art medical care for those in need throughout metro- , including immigrant, refugee, uninsured and underinsured groups. Lindsey Wimmer – Eden Prairie, MN ; Executive Director, The Star Legacy Foundation: increases awareness, advocacy and research tied to stillbirth, as well as reducing pregnancy loss and providing care for families who experience such tragedies.

– ; Executive Director, The Star Legacy Foundation: increases awareness, advocacy and research tied to stillbirth, as well as reducing pregnancy loss and providing care for families who experience such tragedies. Barbara Rhode – St. Petersburg, FL ; Founder & President of Board of Directors, Red Tent Women's Initiative: is a Licensed Marriage & Family Therapist, working with women incarcerated in the Pinellas County Jail to implement positive coping skills and resolve trauma, addiction and socioeconomic disadvantage.

– ; Founder & President of Board of Directors, Initiative: is a Licensed Marriage & Family Therapist, working with women incarcerated in the Jail to implement positive coping skills and resolve trauma, addiction and socioeconomic disadvantage. Diana Chao – Claremont, CA ; Founder & Executive Director, Letters to Strangers: destigmatizes mental illness and increases access to affordable, quality mental healthcare through therapy-informed anonymous letter exchanges, science-driven peer education and grassroots policy-based advocacy.

