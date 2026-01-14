L'Oréal Professional Products Unveils Landmark Academy in Hudson Yards

Spanning 13,097 square feet, the Academy serves as a creative epicenter and global benchmark for technical mastery. The hub is a collaborative crossroads for licensed professionals, offering diverse upskilling in business and technology to fuel the future of color and haircare services.

For over 115 years, L'Oréal Professional Products has established a legacy in the salon industry. As a leader in omni-channel education, the division reaches a staggering 31% of the U.S. hairstylist population. By empowering 400,000 stylists and colorists annually, L'Oréal remains a trusted resource, championing the success of its partners.

"Opening this state-of-the-art Academy dedicated to the professional is another strategic step in building long-term growth for this amazing profession," said David Greenberg, Chairman, L'Oréal USA. "Education has always been the heartbeat of our industry, but as our customers' needs evolve, we must continue to raise the bar by answering in new and exciting ways. We want our stylist community to thrive for generations to come," added Greenberg.

The flagship represents a historic evolution, with the iconic Redken Exchange relocating from 5th Avenue to high-energy Hudson Yards. The move unites the full professional brand portfolio under one roof, steps from company headquarters. Along with the Academy in El Segundo, CA, L'Oréal now operates the largest US education footprint.

"I am incredibly proud of this beautiful multi-branded space, it's a testament to the passion of our group," said Leslie Marino, President of L'Oréal Professional Products Division for the U.S. "By fusing metropolitan style with intentional design, we've created a birthplace for tomorrow's trends. Our mission is rooted in education; by hosting 30,000 classes a year, we aren't just sharing knowledge - we are providing the tools for our community to master their craft, prosper and achieve professional fulfillment," noted Marino.

The Academy offers an array of curriculum ranging from foundational to advanced training:

Specialized Pathways & Elite Educators: Certifications in French Balayage, Color Theory, Design and more, led by a fleet of 750 experts including Sam Villa, Min Kim, and Michelle O'Connor.

Certifications in French Balayage, Color Theory, Design and more, led by a fleet of 750 experts including Sam Villa, Min Kim, and Michelle O'Connor. Inclusive & Accessible Learning: Courses for all levels ranging from $150 to $5,000, plus hybrid global masterclasses reaching over 2,000 stylists per session.

Courses for all levels ranging from $150 to $5,000, plus hybrid global masterclasses reaching over 2,000 stylists per session. Influencer Partner Programming: Scalable formats designed for top creators to host branded classes driving both revenue and visibility.

Designed in partnership with Gensler, the space blends digital with eco-friendly practices:

Innovative Tech & Design: Features specialist "true color" lighting, moveable acoustic walls, and "follow-me" precision cameras for high-def livestreaming.

Features specialist "true color" lighting, moveable acoustic walls, and "follow-me" precision cameras for high-def livestreaming. Sustainable Excellence: Built to LEED Gold standards, the space includes ADA-compliant stations and Gjosa water-saving faucets.

Built to LEED Gold standards, the space includes ADA-compliant stations and Gjosa water-saving faucets. Artistic Identity: A custom installation by legendary NYC artist Eric Haze serves as a visual centerpiece, bridging street art and high fashion.

The L'Oréal Academy is shaping the future of professional beauty - a future crafted by hand.

For information, visit L'Oréal Academy or follow @L'OréalAcademy on Instagram.

About L'Oréal Professional Products:

L'Oréal Professional Products' mission is to support hairdressers and foster sustainable industry growth through high-level education and cutting-edge technology. Its iconic brand portfolio includes Biolage Professional Hair Spa, ColorWow, Kérastase, L'Oréal Professionnel Paris, L'Oréal Technique, Matrix, Mizani, Pulp Riot, Pureology, Redken 5th Ave, Shu Uemura Art of Hair, and SalonCentric. The division meets the needs of all salons for color, styling and care, to ensure professional service.

