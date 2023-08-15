L'Oréal Professionnel Brings 110 Years of Pro Haircare to Sephora

News provided by

L'Oréal Professionnel

15 Aug, 2023, 09:54 ET

NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- L'Oréal Professionnel's haircare products are now available on Sephora.com and will be available in select stores nationwide starting August 18th, 2023.

Continue Reading
L'Oréal Professionnel Metal Detox Collection
L'Oréal Professionnel Metal Detox Collection

Throughout L'Oréal Professionnel's distinguished 110+ year history, the brand has forged enduring connections with hair stylists, colorists, and the consumers they service. Built upon innovation and efficacy, the brand's product portfolio offers best-in-class haircare and hair color through a vast network of trusted professional partners. This heritage will remain strong as the brand continues to grow its in-salon presence and expands beyond through a partnership with Sephora.

"We are very excited to partner with such an iconic retailer and extend the accessibility of our professional grade products. Sephora is the perfect partner, as they are already known for carrying the most innovative brands and products in the industry. Their clientele is savvy and seeks out cutting-edge formulas that address their needs. Sephora's team of beauty advisors are also extremely knowledgeable and will be invaluable in educating and sharing the L'Oréal Professionnel tech-driven product benefits and professional point of difference. Our new Sephora partnership will help drive awareness for this trusted professional brand in a new consumer channel and within our vast network of valued salons" says Mounia Tahiri, L'Oréal Professionnel General Manager. 

"We are thrilled to partner with L'Oréal Professionnel and continue bringing our clients innovative, effective products that support all their unique haircare needs," said Jennifer Lucchese, VP Haircare Merchandising at Sephora. "We know our clients are looking for high-tech products that deliver results, and L'Oréal Professionnel's powerful product line-up will be a wonderful addition to our growing assortment." 

L'Oréal Professionnel will launch with a 6-collection assortment including Metal Detox, Vitamino Color, Absolut Repair, Pro Longer, Curl Expression, and Silver providing the consumer a wide variety of options that promote healthy hair, maintain color, and repair damage.

L'Oréal Professionnel products will be sold on Sephora.com and throughout the US at locations in New York, Boston, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, Chicago, Atlanta, Houston, Dallas, San Francisco, San Diego, Denver, and Minneapolis.

For more information on the full range of L'Oreal Professionnel products please visit https://us.lorealprofessionnel.com/, www.sephora.com/brand/l-oreal-professionnel, or speak with your most trusted salon professional.

About L'Oréal Professionnel

L'Oréal Professionnel offers professional beauty expertise by drawing on over 110 years of knowledge and support for the hairdressing sector. The world's historical leading professional brand for hairstylists partners with 1.5 million stylists, and through over 300,000 salons. Its complementary broad portfolio is made of complete haircare ranges addressing all hair types, professional coloration & highlights, as well as augmented beauty tech accessories. 

Acting under ambitious sustainability commitments following the L'Oréal for the Future program, L'Oréal Professionnel offers through 66 countries around the world the best in terms of science, quality, efficacy, and responsibility.

About Sephora Americas

Since its debut in North America 25 years ago, Sephora has been a leader in prestige omni-retail with the mission of creating an inviting beauty shopping experience and inspiring fearlessness in our community. With the goal of delivering unbiased shopping support and a personalized experience, Sephora invites clients to discover thousands of products from more than 360 carefully curated brands, explore online and through our mobile app, enjoy services at the Beauty Studio and engage with expertly trained Beauty Advisors in more than 600 stores across the Americas. And with its new long-term retail strategic partnership, clients can now shop Sephora at Kohl's, a fully immersive, premium beauty destination, with over 600 locations nationwide and 850 locations by 2023. Clients can access the free-to-join Beauty Insider program and digital community, which together enhance the experience of Sephora's passionate clients.

Sephora has been an industry-leading champion of diversity, inclusivity, and empowerment, guided by our longstanding company values. In 2019, Sephora announced a new tagline and manifesto, "We Belong to Something Beautiful," to reinforce its dedication to fostering belonging amongst all clients and employees and to publicly strive for a more inclusive vision for retail in the Americas. Sephora continues to give back to our communities and advance inclusion in our industry through its social impact and equity programming, called the Sephora D&I Heart Journey.

For more information, visit: https://www.sephora.com/about-us and @Sephora on social media. For media inquiries, previous press releases, view media kit, and more, please visit our Sephora Newsroom.

SOURCE L'Oréal Professionnel

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.