LOREAL SARKISIAN JOINS ELIZABETH PURPICH COLLECTION AS BRAND AMBASSADOR FOR ITS LONGHORN LUXURY BRAND

HOUSTON, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Elizabeth Purpich Collection, founded by coveted handbag and accessory designer, Elizabeth Younger Purpich, announced today that Loreal Sarkisian, the 'First Lady of Texas Longhorns football,' has been named a Brand Ambassador for its Longhorn Luxury brand of handbags and accessories. The Longhorn Luxury brand is part of a curated collection of custom-made, luxury leather lifestyle products, including handbags, wristlets, charms, and clutches. The distinctively designed Longhorn Luxury items are currently trending and available for purchase at www.elizabethpurpich.com .

Mrs. Sarkisian, a fashionista and personal wardrobe stylist, will partner with The Elizabeth Purpich Collection on marketing campaigns to raise awareness of the brand across digital and social platforms through creative content and various guest appearances. Mrs. Sarkisian will utilize her experience, creativity, and style to inspire people to tap into the best versions of themselves. Her love for athleticism, deep interest in philanthropy and passion for styling have created incredible opportunities for Loreal to mentor, be of service to her community, and give back.

Founder and CEO of The Elizabeth Purpich Collection, Ms. Purpich said, “We're honored to team up with Loreal, the First Lady of Texas Longhorns football. Her extensive background, limitless talent, and dynamic personality make her an ideal Brand Ambassador for Longhorn Luxury. Loreal embodies everything we stand for and we’re excited about her knowledge and the passion she brings to the Collection. We believe The Elizabeth Purpich Collection as well as the Longhorn Luxury brand uniquely epitomize the dynamic art of fashion. I'm thrilled about this new friendship and partnership.”



Mrs. Sarkisian added, “I was flattered at the opportunity for Elizabeth Purpich to ask me to be their brand ambassador. Their collection of UT-inspired bags encapsulates Longhorn Luxury. It’s a great way to elevate your gameday looks and any other Longhorn fashion!"

About Loreal Sarkisian

Loreal Sarkisian is a multi-faceted businesswoman - a stylist, public speaker & philanthropist. Inspiring people to look their best so they feel their best is her way of empowering others to always to put their best face forward and strive for greatness in all facets of their lives. Her passion for style and her leadership as a professional athlete and collegiate coach served as the catalysts for Loreal becoming a renowned wardrobe stylist and blooming philanthropist dedicated to inspiring and empowering others through style and service. For more information about Loreal, please visit www.lorealsarkisian.com.

About The Elizabeth Purpich Collection

Since 2007, The Elizabeth Purpich Collection and its predecessor brand, JulieBeth Handbags, have been seen on the runway at New York Fashion Week and on the arms of notable celebrities, magazine editors and fashion icons. Having established her brand and a strong portfolio, Purpich is known for her aesthetics, style, and fashionable followers. Paying homage to her alma mater, Auburn University, part of Purpich's collection features pieces of her "WDE" Collection. The everyday, gameday, travel, and special occasion designs are worn by fashionable women around the world and currently sold in high-end boutiques and hotels across the country.

For more information about The Elizabeth Purpich Collection, please visit: https://www.elizabethpurpich.com

