L'Oréal to Acquire Pulp Riot; Luxury Brand Partners Acted as Lead Investor

"We met David and Alexis many years ago when they were embarking on their Butterfly Circus education series – we shared a similar understanding of the importance of learning and the hairstylist as the ultimate hair influencer," says Tevya Finger, CEO of Luxury Brand Partners. "Over the years our teams conducted joint education initiatives and even had many artists from the Pulp Riot education team on our web-based salon industry show, Late Night with Tev Finger. When it came time to launch Pulp Riot it was a natural fit between the cultures of our companies."

Pulp Riot Hair Color has been a true disruptor in the beauty industry. "Even prior to launch – the buzz and demand was something we had never seen before," shared Tevya Finger. "Solely based on their influence and credibility, there was no marketing spend or salespeople, just an avid social media following, incredible content, and top-notch education. Pulp Riot Hair Color will continue to be run by David and Alexis Thurston thereby ensuring the ideals that the brand was founded on stay intact.

"L'Oréal is an outstanding company with an incredible track record and the brand has found the perfect home," said Tevya Finger.

The terms of the deal were not disclosed.

About Pulp Riot:

Pulp Riot creates innovative products and superior education for the artist community across the world. For more information, visit pulpriothair.com

About Luxury Brand Partners:

Luxury Brand Partners (LBP) develops and nurtures prestige artist-driven beauty brands, with a focus on innovation and a passion for the creative mind. With offices in Miami and New York City, LBP's portfolio of companies offers high-performance products and top-of-the-line education informed by both an artistic and a business perspective. Luxury Brand Partners includes R+Co, Smith & Cult, IGK, V76 by Vaughn and Pulp Riot. For more information, visit luxurybrandpartners.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/loreal-to-acquire-pulp-riot-luxury-brand-partners-acted-as-lead-investor-300655033.html

SOURCE Luxury Brand Partners

Related Links

http://www.luxurybrandpartners.com

