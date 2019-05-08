L'Oréal Transforms the At-Home Hair Color Experience with Launch of Color&Co: a New Direct-to-Consumer Brand Specializing in Personalized Hair Color, Powered by Professional Colorists

NEW YORK, May 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Launching today, Color&Co is the future of at-home hair color, and a new brand from L'Oréal, the global beauty leader with a century-long history of hair color innovation. Through a truly personalized experience, Color&Co clients are able to achieve exceptional at-home color results, supported by on-demand colorist consultation and expert advice. With a unique combination of advanced technology and human expertise, Color&Co represents an entirely new affordable offering to serve the $1.4 billion at-home hair color market.*

"We saw an opportunity to reinvent the at-home hair color experience," says Color&Co General Manager Olivier Blayac. "We knew that up to 70% of at-home color users don't know exactly what hair color works for them and worry about unpredictable color results. We wanted to fix that problem. We drew upon L'Oréal's scientific heritage and its history in the salon business to deliver an exceptional at-home color experience guided by expert stylists. With stunning results, Color&Co brings true personalization straight to your door."

With a personalized formula specially mixed for each individual client, Color&Co promises exceptional color and near limitless possibilities.

The Color&Co Experience. How it works:

Step 1: Get a personalized consultation from the comfort of your own home. The Color&Co experience begins with a visit to its website, where you can receive a live video consultation from an independent, licensed professional colorist, who will talk to you about your hair type and color goals. This in-depth analysis allows colorists to understand each client's unique hair qualities, including length, texture, and overall health. Clients who prefer to forego the live experience can achieve personalized results by responding to a highly accurate questionnaire.

Step 2: Co-create your own personalized hair color. Color&Co analyzes your unique hair profile and desired results, then selects the base color and adjusts depth & tone to create a unique custom blend. Once your personalized color is determined, the details can be kept on file for easy re-ordering; a subscription is also available.

Color&Co analyzes your unique hair profile and desired results, then selects the base color and adjusts depth & tone to create a unique custom blend. Once your personalized color is determined, the details can be kept on file for easy re-ordering; a subscription is also available. Step 3: Receive your unique Colorbox direct to your door. Within days, your personalized Color&Co Colorbox arrives with a custom-blended formula and personalized application instructions. From the formulation to the personal label, each ColorBox is designed just for you. The results speak for themselves: long-lasting, vibrant color, and nourished, shiny, soft hair.

"Beauty consumers are asking us for increasingly personalized experiences, and we saw a real opportunity to innovate in this cornerstone of our business," says Guive Balooch, Vice President of L'Oréal's Technology Incubator, an arm of L'Oréal's Research & Innovation Division. "Hair color results depend on a variety of factors, so it was important to develop highly accurate new technology that could deliver unprecedented at-home shade precision. For the first-time, we are able to offer an almost endless variety of color options for at-home application."

Color&Co enlisted top professional stylists from around the country to comprise its expert Color&Co Collective—licensed salon colorists who are available for real-time video consultation with clients. This community provides independent stylists with a flexible opportunity to supplement their incomes and reach new clients across the U.S. The Color&Co Collective is growing and welcomes interested hair professionals to join.

"I'm in the salon four days a week, so I take consultations either in between clients or on my days off," says Kari Jefferson, a member of the Color&Co Collective from Houston, Texas. "The program is super flexible and has offered me the financial freedom that I need."

Color&Co's Single-Process and Premium Colorboxes start at $19.90 with the option to sign up for a recurring subscription service via the Color&Co website. To receive a Color&Co consultation or learn more about the Color&Co Collective, visit colorandco.com or follow on Instagram or Twitter .

*According to Nielsen's 2018 report on the women's home hair color market

