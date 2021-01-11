L'Oréal Unveils L'Oréal Water Saver, Sustainable Haircare Technology for the Salon and Home, at CES 2021

For generations, visiting the salon backbar for a hair wash has been a cherished beauty ritual—and with L'Oréal Water Saver, doing so is better for the planet. L'Oréal Water Saver reduces water usage by up to 80%. Its system transforms the traditional hair-washing experience by combining high-powered water-optimizing technology with specially designed haircare products from L'Oréal Professionnel and Kérastase that flow directly into the water stream.

"We believe it is our responsibility at L'Oréal to do our part to preserve the earth's natural resources. Every drop of water is precious, and our new technology makes every drop of water count," said Nicolas Hieronimus, Deputy CEO, L'Oréal Group. "L'Oréal Water Saver represents the next phase of our beauty tech ambition—one that delivers an exceptional personalized beauty experience while embodying our commitment to sustainability in every aspect of our business."

L'Oréal Water Saver was created through a partnership between the L'Oréal Technology Incubator and the Swiss environmental innovation company Gjosa. The result is a first-of-its kind product that incorporates L'Oréal's century-long legacy of formulation expertise with Gjosa's core water-optimizing technology that applies the principle of fractioning used in rocket engines to water flows. Water droplets collide according to a defined direction and uniform distribution. This reduces their size and accelerates their speed, ensuring every drop of water is used in the hair washing and rinsing process while making shampoos, conditioners, and other treatments easier to rinse.

Breakthrough product features of the L'Oréal Water Saver device includes:

High water velocity and 80% water reduction compared to standard hair washing: the L'Oréal Water Saver platform uses two liters per minute, compared to the household standard eight liters, and with no detectable difference in pressure.





the L'Oréal Water Saver platform uses two liters per minute, compared to the household standard eight liters, and with no detectable difference in pressure. Patented Cloud Cleansing—a brand-new haircare experience : by infusing specially designed, micronized haircare formulas directly into the water stream, L'Oréal Water Saver creates droplets that are 10 times smaller, for better absorption and faster rinsing.





: by infusing specially designed, micronized haircare formulas directly into the water stream, L'Oréal Water Saver creates droplets that are 10 times smaller, for better absorption and faster rinsing. Data dashboard and impact reporting: Water and cost-saving data is tracked in an accompanying dashboard that provides salon owners with a history of treatments in addition to tracking reduction of water, energy and cost.

"Our work at the L'Oréal Technology Incubator for the past decade has been committed to merging beauty with technology. Our goal is to challenge ourselves to reinvent the beauty experiences we know to create better, more efficient, and more personalized results for our consumers. L'Oréal Water Saver is backed by advanced technology—but what is most important is that it improves on our consumers' existing haircare experience and excites and inspires them," said Guive Balooch, Head of the L'Oréal Technology Incubator.

"L'Oréal Water Saver is the result of an exemplary exclusive partnership, which joins a century-long legacy of innovation in haircare with cutting edge technology. It represents a new type of sustainable experience for consumers, and one we look forward to seeing activated around the world," said Amin Abdulla, co-founder, Gjosa.

The L'Oréal Water Saver haircare experience is available now in select L'Oréal salons in New York and will be available in select salons in Paris starting February 2021; a global rollout will span 2021 and 2022. In the next few years, L'Oréal Water Saver is anticipated to be in thousands of salons, at which point it will have the potential for remarkable water savings—up to one billion gallons of water per year. A convenient at-home shower device will launch at a later date.

L'Oréal also announced the first consumer launch of its award-winning Perso technology. Introduced at CES 2020, Perso is a an AI-powered at-home system that represents the ultimate in beauty personalization.

Today, L'Oréal launches Yves Saint Laurent Rouge Sur Mesure Powered by Perso, a first-of-its kind at-home device for personalized lipsticks. This sleek AI-powered device, originally developed by the L'Oréal Technology Incubator, utilizes color cartridge sets from YSL's iconic universes of red, nude, orange or pink. Users of the Perso system can create thousands of bespoke shades of YSL's Velvet Cream Matte Finish lipstick with a single touch. A limited pre-sale of this breakthrough device, priced at $299, is available for registration at https://www.yslbeauty.com/rouge-sur-mesure for Spring 2021 delivery; a full launch will follow by end of 2021.

