L'Oréal USA Announces 2025 For Women in Science Awardees, Underscoring Commitment to Advancing Careers in STEM

Five postdoctoral scientists receive grants, mentoring and networking, supporting the next generation of women scientists

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, L'Oréal USA revealed the 2025 For Women in Science (FWIS) awardees, providing five women postdoctoral scientists grants to advance their research. The program, a cornerstone of L'Oréal USA's efforts over twenty-one years, reflects the unwavering commitment to supporting women in shaping their future and making a difference in society through scientific research.

The 2025 FWIS cohort represents a dynamic range of research focus areas, including physiology, sensory biology, microbiology, biomedical engineering, and developmental biology.

Courtesy of L'Oréal Groupe

Rebecka J. Sepela, Harvard University, specializes in collaborative, curiosity-guided research into the intricate ways molecules from the natural world interact with animal chemical receptors. Her work aims to illuminate how these interactions influence animal physiology and behavior. Currently, she is studying the octopus as a unique research model to understand how molecules from our invisible microbial world shape the everyday experiences of animals. Her research aims to create a body of knowledge about animal-microbe interactions that can be manipulated for the greater benefit of society.





Kaitlyn A. Webster, Harvard Medical School. studies the rapidly evolving fish Mexican tetra to research fundamental topics in reproductive biology: male and female development from the same biological starting point, the impact of extreme environmental changes on fertility, and species-specific attraction of sperm and eggs. With rates of infertility rising globally, studying the site of the beginning of a new life can uncover the factors that mediate successful sperm:egg fusion and embryogenesis, which may also help us understand the emergence of new species.





Georgia Squyres, California Institute of Technology (Caltech), investigates the complex world of bacterial communities, specifically biofilms. These communities often see bacteria taking on specialized roles to execute intricate group tasks. Georgia employs advanced microscopy to observe these biofilms in real-time, meticulously documenting where, when, how, and why they perform their designated functions. Controlling bacterial biofilms is an urgent medical need – new treatments for biofilm infections could save tens to hundreds of thousands of lives every year, build a deeper understanding of our planet, and develop new methods for agriculture and industry.





Kaveeta Kaw, Emory University, School of Medicine, utilizes 3D bioprinting technology to model and gain a deeper understanding of pulmonary arterial hypertension, a severe lung disease. Her work focuses on creating patient-specific models that accurately reflect the individual differences in pulmonary vascular disease. This personalized approach aims to significantly accelerate the discovery of new treatments and improve patient outcomes by tailoring therapies precisely to the unique biology of each individual.





Emory University, School of Medicine, utilizes 3D bioprinting technology to model and gain a deeper understanding of pulmonary arterial hypertension, a severe lung disease. Her work focuses on creating patient-specific models that accurately reflect the individual differences in pulmonary vascular disease. This personalized approach aims to significantly accelerate the discovery of new treatments and improve patient outcomes by tailoring therapies precisely to the unique biology of each individual. Sydney Aten, Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center/Harvard Medical School, focuses on understanding the body's internal clock, or circadian rhythms. Her research specifically targets female core body temperature and its relation to fertility, including challenges posed by night-shift work. Sydney's work is designed to provide actionable strategies for women – particularly those working night shifts – to better align their biological clocks and improve their chances of conceiving. Her research seeks to lay a robust foundation for utilizing body temperature as an insightful tool to better comprehend, monitor, and understand female fertility across diverse populations.

"For more than two decades, L'Oréal USA's For Women in Science program has invested in exceptional researchers whose work advances scientific knowledge and creates meaningful solutions for our world," said Marissa McGowan, Chief Sustainability Officer for L'Oréal North America. "Our commitment goes beyond funding research—we're investing in career development, mentorship, and community that unlock the full potential of women in science. This year's awardees aren't just advancing their fields—they're opening doors for the next generation and redefining leadership. That's value that compounds over time, creating opportunity that extends far beyond any single grant or award."

The FWIS program, the U.S. component of the global L'Oréal-UNESCO For Women in Science International program, embodies the belief in the essential role of women in science and aims to create community and connection for women postdoctoral researchers as they pursue ambitious research projects and attain leadership positions in their fields. Since 2003, the L'Oréal USA FWIS program has supported more than 105 remarkable women scientists, awarding over $5.3 million in grants. This year, L'Oréal USA has increased its investment to $75,000 per awardee, providing meaningful support for the cohort of women scientists.

L'Oréal USA will honor the 2025 For Women in Science recipients at an awards ceremony in the New York City area on November 13, 2025. Leading up to the awards ceremony, the group engages in three days of programming with organizations including the American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS), Pioneer Works, and the National Geographic Storytellers Collective. Experiences include a visit to L'Oreal's newly opened North America Research and Innovation Center in Clark, NJ, mentorship and scientific and idea exchanges with internationally recognized women in science, valuable professional development on scientific storytelling, and candid conversations on navigating STEM career development and advancement in scientific fields.

"Over the past two decades, the L'Oréal USA For Women in Science program has not only recognized excellence but has actively built a thriving community of scientists committed to both discovery and mentorship," said Travis York, Director of the AAAS Center for STEMM Education & Workforce (CSEW). "This year's awardees embody the transformative power of inclusion in science — where research and representation go hand in hand."

The candidates for the L'Oréal USA FWIS program are evaluated based on several factors, including their research potential, scientific excellence, and their commitment to supporting future generations of women and girls in science. For more information about the L'Oréal USA 2025 For Women in Science Awardees or to apply for the 2026 program, please visit https://www.aaas.org/programs/loreal-usa-women-science.

