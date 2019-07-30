L'Oréal USA Named To Highest Level Of Diversity Best Practices Inclusion Index

NEW YORK, July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- L'Oréal USA has been recognized as a leader in creating an inclusive workplace by Diversity Best Practices (DBP), a division of Working Mother Media. L'Oréal USA is among just 14 organizations recognized for superior achievement by receiving an 82 percent or higher ranking. This is the second consecutive year that L'Oréal has been named to the DBP Inclusion Index, and the company's score qualifies the beauty leader as a Top 10 Percent Inclusion Index Company, a new category added this year for the highest-scoring organizations.

"As the world's number one beauty company, we know that it is imperative that our workforce reflects the world around us; diversity is an integral component of our company culture and our business as a whole," said Angela Guy, Senior Vice President, Diversity & Inclusion, L'Oréal USA. "We've made tremendous strides to make our organization an inclusive environment and we are honored to be recognized for that effort."

The DBP index helps organizations understand gaps in demographic representation, and creates a roadmap to drive internal change and solutions through proven best practices. Organizations provided data and were measured in three key areas: best practices in the recruitment, retention and advancement of people from under-represented groups—women, racial/ethnic minorities, people with disabilities, and LGBTQ people; company culture, including leadership accountability; and transparency and improvement in year-to-year demographic diversity.

This year, 148 organizations participated in the Diversity Best Practices Inclusion Index, a 17 percent year-over-year increase. Results reveal opportunities for all organizations to target their diversity and inclusion efforts for greater effectiveness.

An index, unlike a list, does not have a set number of organizations to recognize. Instead, a threshold percentage is set, at which point any participant with that percentage or better qualifies for the index. One-hundred-forty-eight organizations applied, and 80 of those listed on the 2019 DBP Inclusion Index achieved at least 60 percent of the available points. Fifteen organizations earned scores of at least 75 percent to qualify as a Leading Inclusion Index Company. Completed applications were collected online from December 2018 through March 2019.

"The Inclusion Index continues to grow as more and more organizations are willing to be transparent about their progress and workforce demographics," says Deborah Munster, Vice President of Diversity Best Practices. "We applaud their D&I efforts, and will continue to set a high bar in order to drive change and accountability."

Key findings from the 2019 Diversity Best Practices Inclusion Index include:

Recruitment: Top 10 percent organizations require diverse interview slates. The majority (ninety-three percent) of the top 10 percent and Leading Inclusion Index organizations train recruiters to ask culturally competent questions of diverse applications (compared with 86 percent of all participants).



Advancement: 93 percent of the top 10 percent organizations have executive succession planning aimed specifically at women, racial/ethnic minorities, people with disabilities, veterans, and LGBTQ people (compared with 79 percent of Leading Inclusion Index organizations and 61 percent of all participants).



Company Culture: 100 percent of the top 10 percent organizations hold managers accountable for diversity and inclusion (compared with 97 percent of Leading Inclusion Index companies and 75 percent of all participants). Sixty-four percent of the top 10 percent organizations compensate managers for diversity-and-inclusion results (compared with 55 percent of Leading Inclusion Index companies and 35 percent of all participants).

ABOUT DIVERSITY BEST PRACTICES

Diversity Best Practices, a division of Working Mother Media, is the preeminent organization for diversity thought leaders to share best practices and develop innovative solutions for culture change. Through research, benchmarking, publications and events, DBP offers members information and strategies on how to implement, grow, measure and create first-in-class diversity programs.

ABOUT L'ORÉAL USA

L'Oréal USA is the largest subsidiary of the L'Oréal Group, the world's leading beauty company. L'Oréal USA manages a portfolio of more than 35 iconic beauty brands, including Garnier, Giorgio Armani Beauty, Kérastase, Lancôme, La Roche-Posay, L'Oréal Paris and Yves Saint Laurent Beauté. L'Oréal USA also serves as the international hub for the product development and marketing strategy for L'Oréal's 22 American brands: AcneFree, Baxter of California, Carol's Daughter, CeraVe, Clarisonic, Color&Co, Dermablend, essie, IT Cosmetics, Kiehl's, Matrix, Maybelline New York, Mizani, NYX Professional Makeup, Pureology, Pulp Riot, Ralph Lauren Fragrances, Redken, Seed Phytonutrients, Softsheen-Carson, SkinCeuticals and Urban Decay. Generating more than $7 billion in sales annually, L'Oréal USA is committed to growth through sustainable innovation, driven by the company's Sharing Beauty With All ambition for sustainable development across the Group's value chain. The company is headquartered in New York City, employs more than 10,000 people, and operates administrative, research, manufacturing and distribution facilities across 14 states, including Arkansas, California, Florida, Kentucky, New Jersey, Ohio, Texas and Washington. For more information, visit www.lorealusa.com or follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram @LOrealUSA.

SOURCE L'Oreal USA

Related Links

http://www.lorealusa.com

