L’Oréal USA, Official Sponsor of WorldPride 2019, Launches “March for Me” Campaign

Working in tandem with its employee-driven think tank, OUT @ L'Oréal, L'Oréal USA created "March for Me" to represent those who cannot be at the WorldPride March in person but who want to demonstrate their support for the LGBTQIA+ community. The digitally driven campaign is a way for L'Oréal's more than 86,000 employees from around the world, and all who wish to participate, to ask representatives from its 35+ beauty brands standing up for acceptance and inclusion, to #MarchForMe.

"We celebrate individuality and champion self-expression at L'Oréal which anchors our global mission of Beauty for All," said Xavier Vey, President of L'Oréal Luxe USA and Executive Sponsor of OUT@L'Oréal, L'Oréal USA's LGBTQ+ Think Tank. "It has been truly energizing to see how our employees, led by the OUT@L'Oréal employee think tank and its allies, have worked together to create a platform and campaign that embraces inclusivity at a global scale. I am humbled that the efforts of a small group of passionate people have led to a worldwide movement at our company."

L'Oréal USA invites people to join the campaign by submitting a photo or video of themselves, which will be projected on screens atop the L'Oréal USA float at WorldPride 2019 in New York City on Sunday, June 30.

There are three ways to join in the "March for Me" campaign:

To submit via Instagram:

Upload a photo or video of yourself on Instagram Stories Adorn it with L'Oréal USA's custom WorldPride stickers by clicking on the sticker icon in the top right corner of the Instagram app and searching for "MarchForMe" Use the hashtag #MarchForMe and tag @LOrealUSA

To submit via e-mail:

E-mail a photo or video to Pride@LOrealusa.com; L'Oréal USA will apply custom stickers on your behalf

To submit in person:

Visit L'Oréal USA's WorldPride 2019 photo booth, located in the front entrance of The Shops at Hudson Yards at 31st Street and 10th Avenue in New York City , on Friday , June 21 , and Saturday , June 22 , between the hours of 10:00 AM and 2:00 PM Images from the photo booth can be automatically submitted for inclusion in the campaign

As part of its celebration of WorldPride, L'Oréal USA will have a presence at the PrideFest street festival in New York City on June 30th, offering makeovers and product giveaways. L'Oréal USA will also be sponsoring a boat in the Rainbow Armada, a sailboat parade on June 29th along the Hudson River, to raise funds for the Ali Forney Center, which is dedicated to protecting LGBTQ+ youth from the harms of homelessness. L'Oréal USA partners with the Ali Forney Center on initiatives and programming year-round.

Recognizing and valuing the diversity of its employees is what drives L'Oréal's Beauty for All mission forward. OUT@L'Oréal is an employee-driven think tank that advances initiatives for the LGBTQ+ employee community and promotes diversity and inclusion across L'Oréal USA. It is one of several L'Oréal USA think tanks dedicated to representation, education, and understanding in the workplace and throughout the business.

Pride Month is just one example of how L'Oréal USA celebrates the LGBTQ+ community throughout its workforce and across its brands. The company's efforts have been recognized by organizations like the Human Rights Campaign Foundation, which awarded L'Oréal USA a perfect score of 100 in their annual Corporate Equality Index for 2018 and 2019 and named L'Oréal USA as a "Best Place to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality". L'Oréal USA also ranked top 20 in the Thompson Reuters Diversity & Inclusion Index, which measures the corporate performance of 5,000 companies worldwide against multiple factors that define diverse and inclusive workplaces. Several of the company's brands, including Kiehl's and Urban Decay, collaborate with important organizations like The Stonewall Foundation and the Hetrick-Martin Institute that support the LGBTQ+ community.

When you submit to L'Oréal USA's March For Me campaign and/or use #MarchForMe, you agree to have your image broadcasted from the L'Oréal USA World Pride float as well as featured on the company's social media channels. Our use of that content is subject to our privacy policy and User Content Permission Terms. For more information, visit bit.ly/MarchForMe .

