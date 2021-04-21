L'Oréal USA Signs on as Founding Legacy Donor to onePULSE Foundation

ORLANDO, Fla., April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- L'Oréal USA has donated $400,000 from its Inclusive Beauty Fund to sponsor four annual beauty scholarships as part of the onePULSE Foundation's 49 Legacy Scholarship Program. The program was established in honor of those who lost their lives within the Pulse nightclub tragedy in Orlando, Florida on June 12, 2016. As a tribute to their legacy, the scholarships honor the respective and aspirational career fields of the victims. L'Oréal USA's contribution will honor four of the victims who pursued careers in the beauty industry by providing four annual scholarships in perpetuity.

"We are proud to be a Founding Legacy Donor of the onePULSE Foundation and support their life-affirming mission. We hope our contribution can help to bring more beauty into the world despite this unfathomable tragedy," said Stephane Rinderknech, President and CEO of L'Oréal USA. "It is our mission to build the standard in making beauty inclusive, and our endowment to the onePULSE Foundation will open doors for young people from all backgrounds to pursue their professional beauty dreams and bring out the unique beauty in everyone."

The onePULSE Foundation established the 49 Legacy Scholarship Program in 2019. The program annually awards 49 scholarships up to $10,000 each to be used at an accredited institution of higher education including career and technical schools. Scholarships are awarded to those with a strong academic or self-improvement interest, and community involvement. Any person, regardless of age, gender identity or expression, sexual orientation, race, ethnicity, socioeconomic status, disability or faith, is eligible to apply.

"We are extremely grateful for this generous gift from L'Oréal USA, and we are thrilled to join forces with the world's leading beauty company to advance our mission," said Earl Crittenden, onePULSE Board Chairman. "The scholarships inspire and empower students who share similar dreams, ambitions and goals as the 49 Angels, and partnerships like these ensure that we can offer these scholarships for years to come."

Recipients of the 2021 49 Legacy Scholarships will be announced on April 24th at a virtual luncheon hosted by the Foundation. L'Oréal USA's donation is drawn from the company's Inclusive Beauty Fund - a corporate philanthropic initiative dedicated to fostering greater diversity, equity and belonging in the beauty industry.

The scholarship program is one of four pillars of the Foundation's mission to create and support a memorial that opens hearts, a museum that opens minds, education programs that open eyes and legacy scholarships that open doors.

For more information about the onePULSE Legacy Scholarship Campaign, contact onePULSE Foundation at 407-775-4611, ext. 413 or [email protected].

About onePULSE Foundation

onePULSE Foundation is the official 501(c)(3) nonprofit incorporated to manage the design and construction of the permanent national memorial and museum dedicated to the PULSE tragedy.

onePULSE's mission is to create and support a memorial that opens hearts, a museum that opens minds, educational programs that open eyes and legacy scholarships that open doors. Its vision is to establish a sanctuary of healing and a beacon of hope by memorializing the lives taken, the lives saved, and all the lives affected by the Pulse nightclub tragedy of June 12, 2016 – ensuring Pulse's legacy of love lives on forever. For more information, visit https://onePULSEfoundation.org/.

About L'Oréal USA

L'Oréal USA is the largest subsidiary of the L'Oréal Group, the world's leading beauty company. Through its management of over 35 iconic beauty brands, L'Oréal USA has generated more than $7 billion in sales annually. Products are available across all distribution channels including hair salons, department stores, mass market, pharmacies, medi-spas, e-commerce and more. L'Oréal USA's commitment to growth is generated through sustainable innovation and driven by the company's L'Oréal for the Future ambition which demonstrates sustainable development across the Group's value chain. The company is headquartered in New York City, employs more than 11,000 people, and operates administrative, research, manufacturing and distribution facilities across 16 states.

