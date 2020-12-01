L'Oréal's SkinCeuticals Appoints Stephanie Kramer as General Manager

STEPHANIE KRAMER brings 18 years of business strategy and marketing experience to the General Manager role. Most recently, she was Global Senior Vice President of Marketing, Product Innovation and Retail at SkinCeuticals. Under her stewardship, Kramer and her team were responsible for new product development, retail and go to market strategies including the new launch of Tripeptide-R Neck Repair, scientific communications, as well as project management.

Prior to joining SkinCeuticals in 2019, Kramer served as Vice President of Global Marketing for Kiehl's Since 1851 also at L'Oréal, where she contributed to driving the business's sustained double-digit growth and global expansion, and created its global sustainability program, Made Better. Preceding Kiehl's, she held positions in fragrances and skincare at Chanel, Inc., and in the Professional and Luxury Product divisions at L'Oréal. She joined L'Oréal in 2007 from the fragrance house, Quest International. She is an Adjunct Professor of Communications at the Fashion Institute of Technology.

Kramer succeeds CHRISTINA FAIR, who was promoted last month to President, Active Cosmetics Division, North America. Prior to the transition, Fair led SkinCeuticals as General Manager since 2018, elevating it to the #1 medical professional skincare brand in the US and notably launching comprehensive skincare destination, SkinCeuticals SkinLab. She was previously Vice President of Global Marketing for SkinCeuticals DMI, where she led the development of two of the brand's most successful product launches, Triple Lipid Restore 2:4:2 and H.A. Intensifier, and spearheaded the SkinCeuticals expansion into medical devices, with the introduction of CryoCorrect as well as personalization services with Custom D.O.S.E.

Fair began her career with L'Oréal USA in the Consumer Products Division in 2008, first as an Assistant Vice President of Marketing for Garnier Skincare and then as the Vice President of Marketing for Maybelline, overseeing the Face and Nail category.

"I am thrilled to step into my new role as President of Active Cosmetics Division in North America overseeing CeraVe, SkinCeuticals, La Roche-Posay, Vichy, and Dermablend - especially with the confidence that the future of SkinCeuticals is left in skilled, capable hands," notes Christina Fair. "I look forward to this new era for the brand led by Stephanie and wish her continued success in this next endeavor."

Founded in Dallas, TX in 1997, SkinCeuticals discovers, develops, and delivers an advanced line of scientifically backed cosmeceutical treatments. As leaders in antioxidant and sun protection technology, SkinCeuticals products have been shown to dramatically improve skin health by protecting skin from environmental damage and visibly improving skin clarity, tone, and texture to minimize the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. For more information, visit the brand on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram, or at skinceuticals.com.

L'Oréal USA is the largest subsidiary of the L'Oréal Group, the world's leading beauty company. L'Oréal USA manages a portfolio of more than 35 iconic beauty brands, including Carol's Daughter, CeraVe, Essie, Garnier, Giorgio Armani Beauty, IT Cosmetics, Kiehl's, Maybelline New York, NYX Professional Makeup, Lancôme, La Roche-Posay, L'Oréal Paris, Ralph Lauren Fragrances, SkinCeuticals, Urban Decay and Yves Saint Laurent Beauté. Generating more than $7 billion in sales annually, L'Oréal USA is committed to growth through sustainable innovation, driven by the company's L'Oréal for the Future ambition for sustainable development across the Group's value chain. The company is headquartered in New York City, employs more than 11,000 people, and operates administrative, research, manufacturing and distribution facilities across 16 states, including Arkansas, California, Florida, Kentucky, New Jersey, Ohio and Texas. For more information, visit www.lorealusa.com or follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram @LorealUSA.

