Loreli Cadapan Joins Liquibase as Vice President of Product

AUSTIN, Texas, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading database change management solution Liquibase announces the appointment of Loreli Cadapan as Vice President of Product . The MIT alum and ex-Oracle Director of DevOps unites her expertise in leading and building DevOps teams and products as she charts a user-centric roadmap expanding the uses, capabilities, and values of database CI/CD. Building on Liquibase's open-source foundation and core automation, governance, and observability features, Cadapan strives to bring DevOps integration to all of the world's data stores.

"As a DevOps devotee and longtime Liquibase user, I know how game-changing it is to extend DevOps to the database," says Cadapan. "I'm excited to help drive innovation that accelerates application development and streamline data pipelines, especially in an age of increasingly complex environments, unstructured data stores, and data-driven technologies like artificial intelligence."

Cadapan works closely with VP of Engineering Kristyl Gomes, creating an all-female engineering leadership cohort. Liquibase's support of women in tech, STEM, and leadership influenced Cadapan's decision to join the company, as did its proven technology and organizational values of diversity, transparency, and responsible growth.

"Loreli's experience leading DevOps teams and products brings a wealth of wisdom to Liquibase," says Patti Soch, CEO. "With her leadership, we can scale to our fullest market potential while expanding our value within and beyond application teams – and throughout the entire modern data pipeline."

After earning her Bachelor's and Master's in Computer Science from Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Cadapan started out as a software engineer for two startups, of which one went public during her tenure. She then held senior software engineer and management roles at Oracle, spending the last five of her 12 years there as Director of DevOps, overseeing 7,000 people and more than 250 cloud-based products. During this time, she also earned Stanford University's Advanced Project Management certification.

In 2017, Cadapan kicked off a five-year stint at DevOps/DevSecOps platform JFrog as Sr. Director of Product, building the U.S. product team from the ground up. As she helped the company grow from an 80-person startup to a public company with more than 1,000 employees, she also solidified a partnership with Liquibase (FKA Datical) to help JFrog's customers expand their DevOps capabilities. Prior to joining Liquibase in December 2023, she spent two years as Chief Product Officer at ActiveState with its enterprise DevSecOps platform for software supply chain security.

