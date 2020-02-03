LOREN C. SCOTT, Ph.D. to Present, "Gazing into the Crystal Ball: The Outlook for the Economy" at SynGas 2020 - at the Peabody Memphis in Memphis, TN

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Feb. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Scott will look at the economy and how it's setting records for the longest boom period ever. Is the end near? How do we evaluate Trump's trade policy? Looking ahead to the elections, how do we interpret the inequality data that will be at the crux of the policy discussions? What's ahead for oil and natural gas prices?

Loren C. Scott, Ph.D.

Loren C. Scott & Associates, Inc., is a 37-year-old firm that provides economic consulting and public speaking services for a wide range of clients. Consulting activities include impact studies, forecasting services, analysis of policy proposals, and general economic analyses. Consulting clients include BP, ExxonMobil, Entergy Corporation, J. P. Morgan Chase, Capital One Financial, Nucor, Sasol, and a diversity of others. Our objective is to put together the very best team of associates to attack our client's problems. Dr. Scott makes 50-70 presentations a year on the state of - and the outlook for - the economy and the energy sector in particular.

He is one of the 32-member National Business Economic Issues Council, which meets quarterly to discuss issues of state, national, and international interest. This group has experts who cover international trade, Washington economic policy, retail trade, trucking, steel, chemicals, etc. Dr. Scott is an energy specialist on the NBEIC. He has been appointed to the Economic Advisory Board of the U.S. Council on Competitiveness---a group made up of the CEOs of the Fortune 100, top university presidents, and presidents of three major unions.

He has been interviewed on MSNBC, CNBC, Bloomberg TV, and several local TV stations and his work has been cited in such publications as the Wall Street Journal, the Financial Times, USA Today, the Los Angeles Times and the Moscow Times, to name a few.

Dr. Loren C. Scott is President and founder of the firm. He was on the Economics Department faculty at Louisiana State University from 1969 to 1998, where he rose through the ranks from Assistant Professor to the holder of the Freeport-McMoran endowed Chair of Economics. He is presently Professor Emeritus of Economics at LSU.

Over the thirteen-year period from 1983-96, Dr. Scott was the chairman of the Economics Department at LSU. During that time, the Department's ranking among the 3,000 economics departments in the U.S. rose from 101st to 38th. He received 7 awards at LSU for outstanding classroom teaching.

Dr. Scott is co-developer of the Louisiana econometric model, a model used for providing annual forecasts of the Louisiana economy, which are released each fall. He was a co-investigator on over $1 million in grant research at LSU and is the author of over 75 articles and technical reports in addition to reports written for consulting clients.

At SynGas 2020, you will also experience exceptional educational breakout sessions led by subject matter experts, onsite & offsite networking events, a unique trade show that showcases new products, superior golf and clay shooting tournaments, famous hospitality suites and Wednesday evening Progressive Dinner at Graceland finale. SynGas 2020 is a real investment in you and your company's future. Come join your colleagues and network, partner for excellence, have tons of fun, bring back new tools and earn 2 CEU credits too!

For more information, check out our website at www.syngasassociation.com or call Veronica Gulley at 225.922.5000 or Jill Robert at 337.356.5719.

