Lorena Andrea to release "Done With Your Games" via Spotify & Apple Music
Bi-Lingual Teenage Singer/Songwriter Reaches for a Broad Audience Without the Glitz
Sep 20, 2019, 05:00 ET
DAVIS, Calif., Sept. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lorena Andrea (www.lorenaandreamusic.com), the 17-year-old bi-lingual singer-songwriter from Davis, CA., will release her fourth single, "Done With Your Games" from her EP titled "Hey, Wait a Minute" today, September 20th, via Spotify and Apple Music.
Lorena plays piano and guitar on the track that was produced by Rob Persaud, who has worked with artists such as Lady Gaga, Nick Jonas, Sabrina Carpenter and Madison Beer. Persaud is signed as an artist with Dr.Luke's Prescription Song. "Lorena blends a R&B and Pop musicality that's warm, authentic and down to earth," says producer Rob Persaud. "She unabashedly avoids the stereo-typical glitzy, show biz, teenage image and presents herself with uncommon grace for an artist of her age," adds Persaud.
Lorena Andrea has been building her following by performing and touring locally in Yolo County in and around Davis, CA. since 2016. Her most recent show was at the San Mateo Fair. "My goal is to connect with listeners without there being a language barrier," said Lorena.
"No matter the demographic, I hope they will enjoy and relate to my music by reflecting on their own experiences and struggles," added Lorena.
About Lorena Andrea
Lorena Andrea (www.lorenaandreamusic.com) is a bi-lingual R&B/Pop singer, songwriter and musician who hails from Davis, CA. Currently in her last year of high school, she has released her debut LP, Hey, Wait a Minute, in 2017. She volunteers her time with not for profit organizations: UC Davis Soaring to New Heights and Picnic Day and Sutter Health Music Therapy. Follow her on Instagram- @lorenaandreamusic, Twitter- @lorenaandrearog and YouTube- Lorena Andrea.
