Lorenz & Lorenz, LLP Announces the 1st Annual Scholar Athlete of the Month Scholarship

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- KVUE, along with their partner Lorenz and Lorenz, LLP is proud to announce the 1st annual Scholar Athlete of the Month. The project is designed to recognize outstanding student athletes and celebrate their positive achievements in the Community.

Each month between September 2019 and May 2020, one high school athlete will be granted a $1,000 scholarship from Lorenz & Lorenz, LLP. The contest is open to Senior High School Student Athletes with at least a 3.0 GPA, participation in one high school varsity sport, and participation in at least one extra-curricular activity that gives back to the community.

"We wanted to recognize student athletes who maintain their grades while helping the community. We're excited to team up with KVUE to award this scholarship on a monthly basis to a deserving student athlete." – Ted Lorenz.

Nominations are open now! To apply, please complete the nomination form online at https://www.kvue.com/scholarathleteofthemonth.

