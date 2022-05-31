Lorestry Child Development App

Lorestry sets a new standard for consumer control of self-collected information. Users are provided with premium features of the app when they opt-in to data sharing.

Alea Diagnostics hopes to accelerate understanding of early child development in collaboration with parents and leading organizations committed to child well-being. The app is inclusive of children with differences in baseline health, also a market first.

To kick off Lorestry's launch, the company CEO, Linda Craib , is attending the LIFE ITSELF conference that starts today at the Hotel Del Coronado near San Diego. LIFE ITSELF, in partnership with CNN , is "a three night retreat, converging about 50 speakers and a limited number of guests — it includes leaders from multiple disciplines who intersect the fields of health & medicine."

About Lorestry

The Lorestry storybook app provides parents with a timeline of their child's early life and developmental progression, empowering them with a private data-set of their observations.

SOURCE Alea Diagnostics, Inc.