Loretta Kryshak's Photography Receives Recognition From the Monochrome Awards

The Monochrome awards are an international black-and-white photography contest that celebrates the connections between photography, tradition, and values. The awards celebrate photographers who utilize their passion for capturing the world around them.

The winners of this year's event included "Opponents" by Ksystof Mozyro and "Portrait Woman Mursi" by SVETLIN YOSIFOV. "Opponents" focuses on a protest on June 6th in London, and "Portrait" presents a woman from an isolated Omo Valley in Southern Ethiopia.

Loretta Kryshak's photo highlights the odd reality of pandemic life and how the virus changed one of the more popular forms of entertainment. Her previous work focused on capturing day-to-day life. She has traveled across the globe photographing the seemingly mundane. "My goal is that my photographs tell a story... My process is looking past the familiar using close observation and preparation of the subject. I try to see beyond the obvious to capture its unique self. Some of my subjects are pretty striking, others less so. My hope is to encourage those who see my work, look more carefully around them, to find inspiration in unusual places," states Loretta Kryshak on her website .

There are more than a dozen entry categories for the Monochrome awards, including everything from photojournalism to photomanipulation and wildlife. Black-and-white photography has a rich tradition. However, success in this medium requires expertise and imagination. Therefore, entries into the contest are not limited to traditional photography techniques, as entries using plates, papers, wet collodion, and digital technology are welcome.

The 2020 winners and honorable mentions can be found at https://monoawards.com/ .

About the Monochrome Awards

The Monochrome Awards celebrate black-and-white photography on an international platform by connecting people and their craft through the medium of photography. This contest celebrates photographs in over a dozen categories each year and recognizes the best in professional and amateur categories.

The photos are judged by renowned photographers, including Oliver Valsecchi and Kristina Petrosiute.

To enter a black-and-white photo for the 2022 Monochrome awards, contestants can create a profile at https://monoawards.com/page/how-to-enter/ . The awards are open, and the early deadline is July 4th, 2021.

The top winner will receive: cash prize, showcased at the online Winners Gallery, included in the Monochrome Photography Awards book, and given the title "Monochrome Photographer of the Year 2020" along with the winner's logo and certificate.

About Loretta Kryshak

Loretta Kryshak is a photographer, philanthropist, and entrepreneur. She has been involved in the corporate world as a project manager, system analyst, and consultant.

During her career, Loretta Kryshak utilized her degree from the University Wisconsin-Milwaukee and became a certified Network Engineer at Microtek Systems, Inc. She was also a consultant at Interactive Business Solutions and worked on converting operating systems to Microsoft NT throughout the Wisconsin area.

Her philanthropic endeavors grew when she became Executive Director of Rebel Reform in 2020. The organization is a non-profit organization that focuses its efforts on social causes and provides resources to improve people's lives in the greater Milwaukee area.

To address community needs throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Kryshak's family created MaskUPMKE. The Kryshaks coordinated efforts of 22 agencies and non-profit organizations to make and distribute over four million facemasks. Their donated materials and quick response to the crisis were acknowledged by the United Way with the award of the Gwen T. Jackson Service Award, given to someone who "best exemplifies a spirit of volunteerism and dedication to one's community and fellow man."

SOURCE Loretta Kryshak

Related Links

https://www.lorettakryshak.com

