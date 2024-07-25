Loretta Mester, Former President & CEO of Cleveland Fed, Available for Speaking Engagements

ALEXANDRIA, Va., July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Worldwide Speakers Group (WWSG) is thrilled to announce that former President and CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland, Dr. Loretta Mester is now available for speaking engagements. WWSG will facilitate Dr. Mester's speaking commitments exclusively.

"I am honored to join the roster of thought leaders that work exclusively with WWSG. It was clear to me from our first conversations that WWSG is the leader in the speaking industry," Dr. Mester said.

Loretta Mester was president and chief executive officer of the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland from June 1, 2014 through June 30, 2024. In that role, she participated in the formulation of U.S. monetary policy and oversaw more than 1,000 employees based at the Bank's Cleveland office and Branch offices in Cincinnati and Pittsburgh who were engaged in conducting economic research, supervising banking institutions, promoting community development, and providing payment services to depository institutions and the U.S. Treasury. Mester was the 11th president of the Cleveland Fed and represented the Fourth District on the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC).

"Our team is very excited to offer Dr. Mester's expertise to our global client list," said the company's president, Dan Sims. In addition to her work for the Fed, Dr. Mester is a member of the American Economic Association, the American Finance Association, the Econometric Society, and the Financial Management Association International.

Loretta Mester is among several other high-profile thought leaders to work exclusively with WWSG for their public speaking engagements. Others include Sheila Bair (Chairman, Fannie Mae [2020-2022]; President of Washington College [2015-2017]; 19th Chair of the U.S. Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation [2006-2011]; Author), Hank Paulson (Founder & Chairman, Paulson Institute; Chairman, TPG Rise Climate Fund; Secretary of the Treasury [2006-2009]; Former Chairman & CEO, Goldman Sachs), Robert Zoellick (President, The World Bank Group [2007-2012]; U.S. Deputy Secretary of State [2005-2006]; U.S. Trade Representative for President George W. Bush [2001-2005]), and Sir Niall Ferguson (Historian; Author; Emmy-Winning Filmmaker; Managing Director, Greenmantle; Senior Fellow, Stanford; Senior Faculty Fellow, Harvard).

WWSG exclusively represents thought leaders from various industries. Top-requested speakers include Dr. Sanjay Gupta (Neurosurgeon, Chief Medical Correspondent at CNN); Chris Miller (Award-Winning Author of Chip War); Dr. Scott Gottlieb (Physician, Former FDA Commissioner); Erika Ayers Badan (Former CEO, Barstool Sports); David Frum (Political Analyst, Writer, The Atlantic); and many others.

WWSG operates on six continents, representing an elite roster of global thought leaders who participate in public speaking and keynote speaking. The top-rated professional services agency works with multinational financial services organizations, healthcare organizations, trade associations, colleges and universities, public lecture series, and other groups to skillfully connect them with the world's best speakers. For more information, visit wwsg.com (https://www.wwsg.com/) or call (703) 373-WWSG (9974).

