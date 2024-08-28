Lorex announces proactive initiative to combat rapidly escalating car theft rates

Lorex's newly launched Stop Before it Happens initiative releases industry's first Smart Security Lighting products with Lorex Guarantee Program[1]

MARKHAM, ON, Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lorex Technology is transforming crime prevention with the launch of its new Stop Before it Happens initiative with newly released Smart Security Lighting™ (SSL) and Lorex Guarantee Program, which gives consumers $100 back if their Lorex system fails to prevent a car theft.

Each year, nearly 1 million vehicles are stolen [2], leading to significant financial burdens on consumers, from rising insurance premiums to increased taxes for public services. In response, local governments are increasingly collaborating to combat car-related crimes and thefts, implementing measures to protect communities and reduce costly incidents.

A recent study found that homes with security cameras are 300% less likely to be targeted for break-ins compared to those without[3].

With this in mind, Lorex has strategically designed its SSL products with a vibrant LED band visible from a distance to deter car theft effectively. Unlike other security brands which rely solely on motion detection, this customizable LED can be set to shine 24/7, providing continuous protection.

Lorex's aim with this innovation is simple: proactively help consumers prevent car theft with its new advanced crime deterrence features. To further its commitment to supporting customers, the company has introduced the Lorex Guarantee Program, offering users with eligible products $100 if a car theft occurs and the security camera fails to stop it, helping to ease the financial loss related to the incident.

To enhance the SSL feature, Lorex products come equipped with additional deterrence tools designed to combat car theft. The AI detection, motion-activated warning lights, a remotely triggered siren, and communication features like 2-Way Talk and pre-recorded Quick Response messages, Lorex cameras work proactively to prevent crime.

Additional features:

Smart Security Lighting ™ (SSL): Customizable LED Light: selection of over 16 million Colors for enhanced visibility Adjustable settings: custom mode with the option for always-on 24/7, motion activated, working mode, panic mode, party mode Distance: Lighting and camera can be noticed immediately from a distance

AI motion-activated features: Bright spotlights: motion-activated to enhance deterrence Warning siren: remotely triggered loud siren to scare away potential threat

2-way talk: Speak directly using the built-in microphone and speaker: Real-time communication via Lorex app and camera

Quick response: Prevent intrusions instantly: With a tap of a button, send a pre-set or personalized message through your camera



To learn more about the program and qualifying products in your region, visit:

Stop Before it Happens or Lorex Guarantee Program .

