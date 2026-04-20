Lorex for Business Launches X Series: AI-Powered Security for Modern Businesses

TORONTO, April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Lorex Technology announced the launch of the new X Series, a line of AI-powered security cameras and Network Video Recorders (NVRs) designed for professional security applications. The X Series combines high-performance video surveillance with AI-powered analytics, helping businesses not only capture critical evidence, but also gain insights to improve security, operations, and day-to-day decision-making.

X Series: A Comprehensive Lineup for Every Business Environment

As AI continues to reshape how businesses operate, security systems are evolving beyond basic monitoring. The X Series brings together reliable wired hardware, AI-powered analytics, and the new Lorex Connect app into a single, connected system that helps businesses monitor, manage, and respond in real time.

Built for both installers and business owners, the X Series is designed to be easy to deploy, scalable, and reliable in demanding environments. From retail stores and warehouses to gyms, convenience stores, and construction sites, it combines dependable performance with AI-driven capabilities to support and improve a wide range of business operations.

"At a time when businesses are facing more complex operational and security challenges, the X Series represents a shift from passive monitoring to intelligent protection," said Steve Hong, VP, Global Sales and Marketing at Lorex Technology. "We're enabling businesses not just to see incidents, but to understand, respond, and even prevent them."

X Series: Clear Visibility and Proactive Protection

The X Series delivers high-performance video surveillance designed for demanding environments. Combining crystal clear 4K video with proactive deterrence, it provides clear, reliable footage while helping businesses actively prevent incidents before they occur.

X Series: AI-Driven Security and Business Intelligence

Beyond video surveillance, the X Series uses AI to help businesses better understand and manage their environments. By analyzing activity in real time, it provides actionable insights that improve security, support faster response to incidents, and enhance day-to-day operations. From identifying people, vehicles, and behaviors such as loitering and line crossing to delivering insights through people counting and heat mapping, it enables a more proactive and informed approach to security and operations.

Lorex Connect: A Unified Platform for Control and Insight

At the center of the X Series is the Lorex Connect app, providing instant access to your system from anywhere. It enables businesses to monitor live and recorded footage, receive intelligent real-time alerts, and view multiple cameras at once, helping them stay connected, respond faster, and maintain control at all times.

X Series: A Comprehensive Lineup for Every Business Environment

X5 4K PoE Fixed Cameras (Bullet & Turret)

Delivers top-tier surveillance with the most advanced AI capabilities, built for environments where visibility, awareness, and prevention are critical. Featuring real-time 4K at 30 FPS and True AI Color Night Vision (AI-ISP), it provides smooth, clear video with enhanced detail, helping capture more accurate evidence at any time of day. Combined with Advanced Deterrence, including a built-in siren, white-light illumination, red and blue strobe lights, and 2-way talk, it not only records incidents but actively helps prevent them by drawing attention and discouraging unwanted activity in real time.

X3 4K Motorized Varifocal Cameras (Bullet & Turret)

Along with 4K video and Color Night Vision, the X3 delivers added flexibility through its motorized varifocal lens, allowing users to remotely adjust the field of view using its 4× optical zoom to capture detail at a distance without sacrificing image quality. With built-in white-light deterrence and audio capabilities, including two-way talk on bullet models and listen-in audio on turret models, it adds an extra layer of awareness and control.

X PTZ 4K Dome Camera with 30× Zoom

Equipped with 4K resolution and 30× optical zoom, it enables operators to monitor large areas and capture fine detail from a distance. With pan, tilt, and zoom capabilities, it supports active monitoring by allowing users to follow movement and respond to activity in real time. Built for wide-area coverage, it is ideal for environments where visibility and control across large spaces are critical.

X Series Network Video Recorders (NVRs)

Provide secure, centralized recording and system management across deployments of all sizes. Built to support advanced and evolving AI analytics, they enable smarter monitoring, improved awareness, and more informed decision-making for businesses. Available in 8, 16, and 32-channel configurations.

Together, the X Series combines reliable hardware with AI-powered intelligence, helping businesses move beyond monitoring to smarter, more proactive operations. Now available on pro.lorex.com.

About Lorex Technology

Lorex is a leading provider of smart security and monitoring solutions, with over 30 years of experience delivering reliable video surveillance across North America. Founded in Canada, Lorex offers a comprehensive ecosystem of solutions for both residential and commercial applications. Lorex for Business, its professional division, supports security installers, integrators, and business owners with scalable, professional-grade systems that combine proven reliability with intelligent features to enhance visibility, streamline operations, and support growing businesses.

To learn more, visit Lorex.com.

SOURCE Lorex Technology