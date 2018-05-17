Lorex launches 2K Super HD Security Camera System Giveaway

"The last giveaway we did was a huge success and a great way to connect with our customers," says Sufi Sulaiman, VP of Digital and Commerce. "After all, our main concern is their safety and we want to reward loyal customers with a security system that meets their individual needs."

The System is capable of 2K video resolution - double that of 1080p. It features our 8-channel 4K network video recorder (NVR) and six IP security cameras. These cutting-edge cameras will deliver a whole new level of detail and clarity to your home or business surveillance needs thanks to their 4MP (megapixel) image sensor and revolutionary color night vision capabilities. Leave nothing to the imagination and gain that crucial peace-of-mind you need with this top-of-the-line security camera system from Lorex.

The NVR is capable of streaming multiple HD channels at high resolution and has a 2TB hard drive that can be upgraded to 6TB. The color night vision provides full color video up to 130ft, which is optimal for monitoring businesses and large areas. Coupled with DNR (digital noise reduction), noise and grain are reduced for sharper images and better clarity. Each of the six cameras is not only designed to withstand harsh weather, but comes encased in a protective heavy-duty metal jacket that shields the cameras from potential vandalism.

Lorex Technology is focused on bringing the latest and greatest video technology to all our members so that they can capture their life experiences in vivid detail. We provide homes and businesses alike with professional-grade video camera systems that are simple to use and easy to install. Packed with industry-leading features and exceptional Cloud-based secure technology, our solutions will be the eyes of your smart-home.

To learn more about the company, the products they offer, and their current giveaways, visit LorexTechnology.com.

About Lorex Technology

Lorex Technology provides businesses and consumers with professional-grade DIY video surveillance systems and plug and play wireless video monitoring solutions. For more information, visit LorexTechnology.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lorex-launches-2k-super-hd-security-camera-system-giveaway-300649906.html

SOURCE LOREX Technology Inc.

Related Links

https://www.lorextechnology.com

