Lorex Technology Launches Exclusive 2k HD MPX 8 Camera Security System Give-a-Way

The 2K HD Security Camera System features a top-of-the-line 8-channel DV800 HD digital video recorder, four LBV4711B bullet and four LEV4712B dome security cameras. Each camera is fully-weatherproofed and has excellent night vision capabilities. It also offers heightened pixel resolution of 2688 × 1520, which allows for detailed video and greater digital zoom. This enables the user to see important details, even those at a distance. The camera's wide 85° angle lens is also perfect for large areas or doorway monitoring.

"The give-a-way we did like this in February was hugely successful, so we decided to do it again," says Richard Butts, Director Digital of Lorex Technology. "We care about our customers safety and those most important to them. These giveaways are a great way for Lorex Technology to reward our loyal customers and ensure they and others have the security systems they need."

Lorex Technology distributes video security systems through brick and mortar retail as well as online channels. The company offers connected video security camera systems that are ideal for home and business owners, parents, caregivers, and anyone who needs to watch over the people and property that matter in their lives.

To learn more about the company, the products they offer, and their current giveaways, visit LorexTechnology.com.

About Lorex Technology

Lorex Technology provides businesses and consumers with professional-grade DIY video surveillance systems and plug and play wireless video monitoring solutions. For more information, visit LorexTechnology.com.

