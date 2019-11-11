Lorex Technology Offers 25% Off All Security Products for Holiday Sale

MARKHAM, Ontario, Nov. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lorex Technology, one of the most trusted names in home security, is once again delivering one of the best deals on the market in security cameras. Today, Lorex announced they will offer 25% off all website products leading up to Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Starting Nov 15th, for a limited time, all website products will be discounted by 25%, in addition to separate and exclusive custom deals, which will be offered on specific products including select 4K, 2K and 1080P security cameras.

"We are thrilled to be able to offer these holiday discounts to our valued customers," said Richard Butts, Director of Digital Marketing at Lorex Technology. "This is a limited-time, special opportunity for customers to get their hands on one of the most comprehensive security systems available, at a fraction of the cost."

Lorex's newly-released smart home security cameras including the 1080p HD 8-Channel Security System, the Smart Outdoor WiFi Security Camera, the 4K Ultra HD 8-Channel IP Security System and the 2K HD 8-Channel IP Security System will also be marked down to 25 percent off during this sale period.

With nearly 25 years of home security experience, Lorex products are sold in retail stores across North America, South America and the United Kingdom. Products range from security cameras and recorders to full systems, while offering varied technology like digital IP, MPX, wire-free and Wi-Fi enabled solutions. Lorex systems come with highly useful features, including 4K, night vision and zoom lens, all controlled through an easy-to-use mobile app.

To learn more about Lorex Technology visit, https://lorextechnology.com.

About LOREX Technology

