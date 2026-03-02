Lori Clifton Appointed National Distribution Sales Manager

PASADENA, Texas, March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TEADIT®, a global leader in industrial sealing solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Lori Clifton to the new role of National Distribution Sales Manager. In this role, Clifton will lead the U.S. Outside Sales Territory Managers and support continued growth and alignment across the company's national distribution network.

Lori Clifton, TEADIT®.

Clifton brings extensive industry experience and a strong track record of performance to her new leadership position. Throughout her tenure, she has demonstrated a consistent commitment to customer relationships, strategic sales development, and operational excellence within her territory. Her deep understanding of market dynamics and distributor partnerships positions her well to guide the Outside Sales team and further strengthen the company's distribution strategy.

The creation of the National Distribution Sales Manager role reflects TEADIT® 's ongoing investment in leadership structure and market expansion. By centralizing oversight of the U.S. Outside Sales Territory Managers, TEADIT® aims to enhance collaboration, improve responsiveness to customer needs, and drive sustainable revenue growth.

Given the size and demands of Clifton's current territory, a structured transition plan will be implemented to ensure continuity and support for customers and channel partners.

"We are confident that Lori's leadership, experience, and dedication will have an immediate and positive impact on our distribution organization," said Mark Ruffin, Vice President of Sales and Engineering. "This appointment recognizes her contributions and positions us for continued success."

