Lori Deo Joins The New England Consulting Group as Principal and Advisor for Its Prestigious Healthcare and Consumer Packaged Goods Practices

WESTPORT, Conn., Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The New England Consulting Group (NECG) is pleased to announce that Lori Deo has joined the firm's prestigious HealthCare and Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) practices. Before joining NECG, Lori's role was Worldwide President at NeoStrata, a Johnson & Johnson Company.

Lori is a proven leader with an outstanding track record at both Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer where she successfully led multiple portfolios and brands across Healthcare and HBA in both DTC and professional channels.

According to Jeff B. Smith, co-Founder & Managing Partner of Ignite Venture Studios, and co-Founder & CEO of Paragon Vitamins, "Lori Deo's exceptional leadership and impressive track record of building winning brands and business strategies will add significant value to the New England Consulting Group."

Steven Robins, NECG Managing Partner and Principal said, "I am thrilled to have Lori join us. We were colleagues at J&J and Pfizer, and she was an NECG client before joining the firm. Given her deep experience in driving businesses through organic growth, M&A, exemplary followership, and great execution, she is an outstanding addition to NECG and Gary, the other partners at NECG and I are looking forward to introducing her to our current and future clients."

Lori has served on the Board of Cosmetic Executive Woman (CEW) and she is a past recipient of the Annual Leadership Award and YWCA Annual Tribute to Woman and Industry (TWIN) Awards. Lori is a graduate of Wilkes University and holds an MBA from Rutgers University. She was also selected for the Accelerated Enterprise Leadership and LEAD programs at Johnson & Johnson.

Gary Stibel, CEO of NECG, commented, "Lori's addition represents another proof point that NECG is committed to what we call The Principal Principle. Every one of our principals has a proven track record as a senior executive before consulting on our clients' businesses. In Lori's case, 30 years of successful problem solving at world class companies has resulted in her being expertly prepared to help clients large and small."

About The New England Consulting Group

Founded in 1981, The New England Consulting Group is the world's premier marketing management consultancy, each of whose partners possess 25+ years of line management and management consulting experience. For a list of clients and partners, visit www.necg.net or for more information, contact Reneé Paul at 203-226-9200 or [email protected]

SOURCE New England Consulting Group