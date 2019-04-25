Lori H. Bush, New Avon And Julie L. Gerberding, M.D., M.P.H., Merck & Co., Inc. To Be Honored At Gilda's Club NYC Celebrating Women Luncheon

NEW YORK, April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Gilda's Club New York City will honor Lori H. Bush, Chairwoman, Board of Managers, New Avon and Julie L. Gerberding, M.D., M.P.H., EVP & Chief Patient Officer, Strategic Communications, Global Public Policy, Population Health & Patient Engagement, Merck & Co., Inc. at its 12th Annual Celebrating Women luncheon. The benefit event will take place on May 8th at the Metropolitan Club in New York City. Tickets and sponsorships available for purchase here.