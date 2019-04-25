Lori H. Bush, New Avon And Julie L. Gerberding, M.D., M.P.H., Merck & Co., Inc. To Be Honored At Gilda's Club NYC Celebrating Women Luncheon
Titia de Lange, Ph.D., Director, Anderson Center for Cancer Research, The Rockefeller University, will be the Keynote Speaker. Gerri Willis, Anchor and Correspondent, Fox Business Network, to Host
Apr 25, 2019, 15:36 ET
NEW YORK, April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Gilda's Club New York City will honor Lori H. Bush, Chairwoman, Board of Managers, New Avon and Julie L. Gerberding, M.D., M.P.H., EVP & Chief Patient Officer, Strategic Communications, Global Public Policy, Population Health & Patient Engagement, Merck & Co., Inc. at its 12th Annual Celebrating Women luncheon. The benefit event will take place on May 8th at the Metropolitan Club in New York City. Tickets and sponsorships available for purchase here.
- Gilda's Club NYC was named in memory of Saturday Night Live cast member Gilda Radner, who passed away in 1989 from ovarian cancer. Founded in 1995 by Gene Wilder, psychotherapist Joanna Bull, Mandy Patinkin, Joel Siegel, and others, Gilda's Club provides a place where cancer patients and their families can find support, resources, and a community that cares – all free of charge.
- Ms. Bush defines herself as a "failed retiree." Her commitment to helping people live better longer through innovation in wellness, beauty care and consumer commerce has transcended her management career and continues to drive her numerous business ventures today.
- Dr. Gerberding is a world-renowned infectious disease and public health expert and has received more than 50 awards and honors, including the United States Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) Distinguished Service Award for her leadership in responses to anthrax bioterrorism and the September 11, 2001 attacks. In 2018, she was selected as the Healthcare Businesswomen Association's Woman of the Year and received the Lifetime Achievement Award from eyeforpharma.
- Celebrating Women honors women who help to improve the quality of healthcare for women and who advocate for the disparities women face in healthcare, work, school or at home, in recognition of the Gilda's Club members who are 74% women.
About Gilda's Club NYC: Gilda's Club New York City's program is an essential complement to cancer care, providing support groups, educational lectures, healthy lifestyle workshops and social activities at its Clubhouse in the West Village and Gilda Comes to You partners located at medical centers throughout NYC. www.gildasclubnyc.org
