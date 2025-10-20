Lori K Bath Once Again Voted "Best of the Region 2025" -- Honored as Best Bathroom Remodeler and Best Employer

VALPARAISO, Ind., Oct. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lori K Bath, Northwest Indiana's most awarded bathroom remodeling company, is proud to share that it has once again earned top honors in The Times / NWI Times "Best of the Region 2025" awards - being voted both #1 Bathroom Remodeler and #1 Place to Work. These recognitions reflect the company's continued excellence in craftsmanship, customer experience, and workplace culture across Northwest Indiana.

Celebrating Continued Excellence

Lori K Bath Team Lori K Bath Best of Region

This marks another consecutive year that Lori K Bath has been voted #1 Bathroom Remodeler by readers of The Times, reaffirming the company's position as the area's trusted name for bathroom transformations - from one-day remodels and tub-to-shower conversions to fully custom designs.

The company also received the #1 Place to Work 2025 distinction, highlighting Lori K Bath's strong focus on its people and culture. The company has steadily grown its workforce while maintaining an environment built on teamwork, communication, and pride in craftsmanship.

"These awards mean even more to us because they come directly from our customers and community," said co-founder Ron Knoche. "Being recognized not only for the quality of our work but also as one of the region's best employers truly validates what we've worked to build - a company rooted in trust, excellence, and care for both our customers and our team."

Community Recognition and Company Growth

The Times / NWI Times "Best of the Region" awards are determined through a public voting process that celebrates local businesses across many categories. For Lori K Bath, earning top honors in both a service and employer category showcases the company's unique balance of quality craftsmanship and genuine company culture - something rarely achieved in the home-improvement industry.

Since relocating its headquarters in 2025 to 1061 Transport Drive in Valparaiso, Lori K Bath has continued expanding operations, serving homeowners through its corporate design center and additional showroom locations in Valparaiso, Highland, and Schererville.

"Our success starts with our people," said co-founder Dan O'Callaghan. "When our team is happy, supported, and proud of what they do, that passion shows in every project. We're incredibly grateful to the community for recognizing that again this year."

About Lori K Bath

Founded in 2018, Lori K Bath is Northwest Indiana's premier bathroom remodeling company, specializing in one-day bath remodels, walk-in showers, tub-to-shower conversions, and custom bathroom designs. The company performs all work with its own in-house, factory-certified installation crews - never subcontracted - and backs every project with lifetime warranties on both materials and labor.

With a rework rate below 1% and multiple community and ethics awards - including Best of the Region, BBB Torch Award for Ethics, and Nextdoor Neighborhood Fave - Lori K Bath continues to set the standard for quality and customer satisfaction in the home-remodeling industry. To learn more about Lori K Bath, visit https://lorikbath.com.

Media Contact:

Lori K Bath, LLC

1061 Transport Drive

Valparaiso, IN 46383

Phone: (219) 203-1777

Website: www.LoriKBath.com

SOURCE Lori K Bath