Lori K Bath Unveils New Showroom in Schererville Walmart, Bringing Custom Bathroom Elegance to Northwest Indiana

SCHERERVILLE, Ind., Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lori K Bath, renowned for transforming everyday bathrooms into your own luxury oasis, proudly announces the grand opening of its latest showroom inside the Walmart at 1555 US Hwy 41, Schererville, IN 46375. This expansion is a testament to the company's dedication to making top-notch bathroom remodeling services more accessible to the communities of Northwest Indiana.

"Our mission has always been to deliver not just a service, but an experience that embodies quality, care, and the personal touch that each of our clients deserves," says Dan O'Callaghan, co-founder of Lori K Bath. "Our new showroom is a physical representation of our commitment. Here, homeowners can visualize the transformation of their own spaces into something truly special — the Lori K Way."

The showroom is strategically located in the bustling Schererville Walmart, allowing visitors to seamlessly integrate their bathroom remodeling plans with their regular shopping routine. It features an array of bathroom displays, rich with inspiration for custom designs and showcasing the low-maintenance, high-quality products Lori K Bath is famous for.

Ron Knoche, who co-founded Lori K Bath out of a deep personal journey and an unyielding commitment to family and community values, emphasizes the importance of hands-on experience. "We understand that seeing is believing. Our clients can now touch the materials, choose their finishes, and speak directly to our knowledgeable staff. It's about building trust and understanding their needs," says Knoche.

The showroom promises an immersive experience where customers can gather information, gain design inspiration, and consult with experienced staff who are eager to answer questions and help guide them through their bathroom remodeling journey.

Lori K Bath stands behind their promise of providing a seamless and stress-free path to a dream bathroom, ensuring the same high standards and expectations for every project undertaken, irrespective of scale.

"We're inviting the entire community to visit us at this new location — to see for themselves how we blend function, design, and craftsmanship," adds O'Callaghan. "And this is just the beginning. We will continue to innovate and expand to meet the needs of our clients."

The Schererville showroom is now open during Walmart's regular business hours. For those looking to begin their journey to a new bathroom, Lori K Bath's experts await to make your vision a reality.

Lori K Bath is the #1 rated bathroom remodeling company in Northwest Indiana, with an unwavering commitment to the communities it serves. Founded with the spirit of its namesake at its core, Lori K Bath delivers custom-made, quality bathrooms with a heart. From the initial design to the final installation, every step is executed with precision, care, and a personal touch.

